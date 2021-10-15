Globant joins Green Software Foundation steering committee to lead the path for cleantech

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally-native company that offers innovative technology solutions, announced today that it will join the Green Software Foundation – an institution of global organizations committed to, and creating best practices for building sustainable software to reduce carbon emissions.

The organization, now comprising 14 member organizations, was formed in May 2021 and is rooted in a mutual desire and need to collaborate across industries to combat climate change. Joining the coalition from Globant will be Santiago Fontanarrosa, VP of Technology at the Sustainable Business Studio.

"At Globant we acknowledge the impact technology has on the environment, and we share a responsibility to invest in making our products like software greener and more sustainable for ourselves and our clients," said Santiago Fontanarrosa, VP of Technology at the Sustainable Business Studio at Globant. "The Green Software Foundation is an incredible organization that has accomplished so much in the short time since its conception earlier this year and we are honored to join and continue working toward a greener future in tech."

Climate change fundamentally impacts our world, and Globant shares a responsibility to reduce carbon emissions. As a digitally-native company that develops software, Globant has long been committed to developing and implementing sustainable software development practices and measures. As a new member of the Green Software Foundation steering committee, Globant builds on its longstanding Be Kind initiative – a call to action that encourages a sustainable way of living that positively impacts society, the environment, the economy and the cultural good of humanity.

"Our purpose as a company has always been to positively impact and transform the world. With that in mind, our Be Kind to The Planet initiative was born and joining Green Software Foundation is a key step in this journey", added Martin Migoya, CEO and Co-Founder of Globant.

As part of its commitment, Globant is leading a number of other initiatives in the sustainability space. On the zero emissions front, the Company started its Net Zero Roadmap in 2020 and moved into operating with 100% renewable electricity resources and committed to become completely carbon neutral by the end of this year.

For more information on Globant's sustainability and Be Kind initiatives, visit Globant.com/be-kind .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 20,000 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

