Globant Launches "Earn Your Apple Watch" Program

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company, today announced BeHealthy, a new program that launches the Earn Your Apple Watch app --a solution that offers companies the opportunity to help customers, members, or employees improve their health and wellness.

The app is a highly configurable, white label recognition and reward program, developed in conjunction with Apple, to help clients improve the wellness and the quality of engagement with their customers, members, or employees by leveraging and integrating the unique built-in features of Apple Watch including the activity rings.

"The Earn Your Apple Watch program is a powerful tool for personal insights in one of the most important areas of our lives – health and wellness. With this platform, our clients can go further in supporting their employees' and customers' wellness by offering a personalized, engaging tool," said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer of Globant North America. "Employees and consumers receive added motivation and incentive to improve their well-being while driving down healthcare costs and increasing positive engagement."

The Earn Your Apple Watch program can be implemented by any company that wants to contribute to the wellness of their employees and customers by encouraging physical activity. The app can help users make better choices, adopt healthy habits, and achieve exercise goals. New features are already planned to support preventative care and health management for conditions such as pre-diabetes and hypertension.

The program is available in two modes:

Earn Your Apple Watch – participants can earn refunds toward the cost of a new Apple Watch by being active and meeting monthly exercise goals.

– participants can earn refunds toward the cost of a new Apple Watch by being active and meeting monthly exercise goals. Earn With Apple Watch – participants can earn rewards or unlock discounts by being active and meeting monthly exercise goals. Rewards can be vouchers for goods or services, or credits toward larger purchases or discounts offered by the sponsoring organization. This mode can also be integrated with companies' existing rewards platforms.

"Technology can empower consumers to have greater awareness of their health and well-being choices so they can make better decisions. By using Apple Watch, these tools can be used to incentivize better health decisions and outcomes, saving companies money while improving the livelihoods of consumers and employees," said Nicolás Avila, Chief Technology Officer of Globant.

A pilot of the program was launched in April by Canada-based retailer London Drugs, as LDExtras Achieve, an extension of their loyalty reward program. This first-of-a-kind initiative provides customers cash back in the form of LDExtra vouchers that users are able to use toward purchases in-store or online by completing monthly activity goals within the LDExtras Achieve app.

The BeHealthy rewards program has been built with software that protects the privacy of all users and has secure data protections at its core.

