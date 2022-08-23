Globant Launches its Annual Women that Build Awards to Recognize Women in STEAM

Globant to award thousands of dollars in leadership program scholarships

The Company rang the Opening Bell at the NYSE, where it presented the award with last year's winners Vaneza Caycho Ñuflo, Elena M. Ordonez del Campo and Valentina Moreno Viveros .

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of the third annual Women that Build Awards that recognize women around the world excelling in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM).

The awards are designed to spur innovation and collaboration in the technology industry while promoting plurality and connecting women from different parts of the world. This year's awards include five categories: Tech Entrepreneur, Digital Leader, Rising Star, Board Executive, and Techfluencer. Awards per category will be given globally with judging panels in each of the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Mexico and Caribbean, Peru & Ecuador, Spain, UK, U.S. & Canada, and Uruguay.

Global prizes will include scholarships directed to leadership programs at prominent universities. Winners will also be spotlighted on the NYSE Times Square billboard in New York City and invited to attend an international workshop with past Women that Build Award winners and finalists. Additionally, a trip to the global awards ceremony is included in the agenda, having there the opportunity to network with speakers and participate in panels, talks, and community-building activities.

"There is no doubt that the gender pay-gap and the lack of female representation, including board level executive positions in the tech sector, has been a longstanding global issue," said Patricia Pomies, Global Operating Officer, Globant. "During the post-pandemic, the gender gap increased in technology, and growth opportunities declined. With this in mind, organizations can provide new learning opportunities, accompany women to achieve leadership positions and hacking barriers so that all people can thrive on finding professional growth within our industry"

According to the World Economic Forum's 2022 Global Gender Gap Report, women only occupy 24% of leadership positions (Director, VP, CXO & Partner). Globant believes that women that occupy leadership positions within the IT industry can create a positive impact for other women. In order to distinguish and recognize such a distinctive role, in this year's Awards, Globant created the Board Executive category, which aims to complement existing categories towards a more long-lasting impact in society.

"At Globant we want to recognize the many women who have paved the way forward in technology and who are transforming our world in a positive way," said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-founder of Globant. "The STEAM fields are offering the highest demand for jobs of the future and we believe that women must take A main role in designing the new technology paradigm, bringing their valuable and diverse perspectives to inspire more women to innovate, lead and embrace entrepreneurship in the sector."

At the moment, the 2022 awards will be supported by sponsors such as Salesforce, World Economic Forum (WEF), and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Additionally, Rosario Marin, former US Treasurer, and Kimberly Bryant, Founder and CEO at Black Girls CODE and Ascend Ventures confirmed their participation on the juries.

The past editions of the Awards had 4,000 candidates in more than 25 countries, 80,000 votes, and 90 international juries including David Howell Evans (The Edge), Chairman of Endeavor Ireland & Guitarist for U2, and Shari Loessberg, Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management in 2020, and Cristina Farjallat, Head of Scaled Latam at Meta and Beatriz Argimón, Vice President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay in 2021.

On August 16, 2022, Globant presented the third edition of the Awards by ringing the Opening Bell at the NYSE with last year's global winners, including Vaneza Caycho Ñuflo, Elena M. Ordonez del Campo, Valentina Moreno Viveros, and other Globant representatives.

To learn more about the Women that Build Awards or to nominate yourself or someone else, visit womenawards.globant.com .

