Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio

Globant presents this new Studio to provide powerful end-to-end solutions across the entire OTT delivery workflow, from content capture and ingest to playback and monetization. This includes Globant's OTT platform Signal, which helps media companies launch and manage video apps across all major consumer platforms (www.sgnl.tv).

"Globant develops a wide range of technology solutions for our clients who are the leading creators and distributors of the most popular content around the world. Our new Media OTT Studio will further assist media companies across every step of the complex and fragmented digital workflow. And as we continue to develop next-level solutions, this team and their expertise will be essential," says Senn Moses, one of Globant's Managing Directors of Media and Entertainment.

Another key focus and value of the new Media OTT Studio is to expand on deep partnerships with leaders across the media ecosystem such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others. In working closely with these leaders in the media space, Globant will continue to help clients embrace the changes and opportunities sweeping through the industry.

To lead this new specialized Studio, Globant has appointed a recognized management team composed of four industry veterans.

Nate Thompson as Managing Director, Business Development for the Media OTT Studio. Nate was previously the CEO of Ratio, acquired by Globant in 2017. At Ratio, he grew the company's client base to include leading media companies working on OTT strategy and implementation.

Russ Whitman as Managing Director, Media Product and Strategy for Media OTT Studio. Russ was previously the CSO of Ratio. There he led their OTT Platform development and key strategic relationships with partners and customers including Microsoft, Amazon, Ooyala, Netflix, VIZIO, and Alaska Airlines.

Robby Kushner as Vice President, Media Strategy for Media OTT Studio. Robby was formerly a creative and product executive for global entertainment and media companies including EA, Sony, and Red Bull.

Alejandro Manzocchi as Vice President, Technology for Media OTT Studio. Alejandro has led Technology Services for several of Globant's largest media clients and has been helping M&E companies with video applications, encoding, streaming, and cloud re-platforming for over 10 years.

"I'm excited to be part of Globant's growing commitment to the entertainment space. The power of our global resources coupled with the extensive media industry and OTT expertise creates an incredible offering for Media and Entertainment companies that is rooted in innovation and collaboration," says Robby Kushner.

"The media industry is becoming increasingly integrated with the digital world. And with that, our customers are expressing greater interest in advanced technology solutions for their businesses. With this strong team, we have an opportunity to provide significantly more value to media companies along every step of their workflow, and help our customers take advantage of new paradigms in the space," adds Nate Thompson.

To learn more about Globant's new Media OTT Studio, please contact media@globant.com.

About Globant

We are a digitally native technology services company. We are passionate about building the new way of being digital. We want to help our clients emotionally connect with consumers and employees, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence for business optimization. We are the place where engineering, design, and innovation meet scale.

Globant has more than 6,700 professionals in 12 countries working for companies like LinkedIn, BBVA, EA, and Coca Cola, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017)

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

