Through its expertise in IoT and AI, this new Studio enhances Globant's position in the automated robot integration space

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Robotics Studio .

Globant Launches Robotics Studio to Offer the Best Solutions for Autonomous Machine Systems

"Robotics has evolved beyond a mere trend; it now serves as a facilitator and optimizer of dangerous, repetitive, or impossible tasks for humans. Robotics' integration of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, process optimizations, and research are key to automating large spaces. These advancements enable individuals to bridge the gap between the dynamic physical world and a highly scalable, adaptable digital one," said Agustín Huerta, SVP of Digital Innovation at Globant.

The solutions offered by the new Robotics Studio include:

RobOps : Empowering solutions for the command of a fleet of robots to anticipate and mitigate potential issues that could result in costly downtime or delays, and specialized teams supporting the integration and optimization of isolated robotic systems as part of an organization.

: Empowering solutions for the command of a fleet of robots to anticipate and mitigate potential issues that could result in costly downtime or delays, and specialized teams supporting the integration and optimization of isolated robotic systems as part of an organization. Robotics Prototyping : Teams of specialists with expertise in various industries, such as logistics, hospitality, and healthcare, working on the development of transformative experiences for autonomous robots and systems.

: Teams of specialists with expertise in various industries, such as logistics, hospitality, and healthcare, working on the development of transformative experiences for autonomous robots and systems. Autonomous Machines : Infusing insights from various industries into autonomous robotic systems powered by advanced computer vision and telemetry. Globant's teams enhance operations with extensive expertise in software and firmware development, creating a comprehensive, end-to-end experience.

"This Studio will focus on robots' selection, integration, and customization within required and unified platforms to develop autonomous robotic systems," said Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Our partnerships with global leaders empower us to constantly adapt to the digital landscape and redefine our possibilities, providing our clients with the tools to gain a competitive edge in an ever-evolving market."

The Robotics Studio, along with others such as the Immersive Experiences Studio , the IoT Studio , and the Blockchain Studio , is part of Globant's Digital Studio Network, which harnesses disruptive technologies to put businesses at the forefront.

To learn more about the Robotics Studio, click here

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 29,000 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford .

. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

SOURCE GLOBANT