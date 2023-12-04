Globant Named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Engineering Services 2023 Vendor Assessment

Globant

04 Dec, 2023, 12:35 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Engineering Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51330523, November 2023).

"This recognition as a Leader in software engineering services reflects our ability to help our clients go beyond digital transformation to truly reinvent their core businesses and broader industries," said Martín Migoya, CEO of Globant. "By placing innovation at the core of our organization, we have enabled some of the world's biggest companies to improve their offerings and achieve their business goals for more than 20 years. With our belief in the power of technology and creativity, we will continue to build best-in-class digital solutions."

"Globant aims to excel at every stage of the SDLC, with built-in quality during the development process, where every team member is an important key player and contributor. The company focuses on providing a platform and path for organizations to create digital products built with a robust and future-proofed architecture," said  Mukesh Dialani, Research Vice President at IDC.

The IDC MarketScape report noted, "Globant's customers recognized the company for its ability to innovate and how it managed talent turnover during a project/program's lifetime. They also were appreciative of the quality of Globant's engineering talent. Both IDC and Globant's customers rated the company highly for its ability to provide ROI models to secure additional budgets and a clear road map as to how customers could reduce business and technology costs."

Organizations worldwide rely on innovative software solutions to solve business problems, reinvent their offerings and processes, and disrupt their industries. Globant's Studio model, established in 2009, is designed to enable the company to deepen its expertise on the latest technologies' trends, industries, and enterprise platforms. This helps Globant foster collaboration, fuel creativity, evolve throughout the software engineering life cycle, and deliver transformative results to its clients.

Complementing Globant's innovative Studios is its products and platforms division, Globant X. This division houses multiple platforms such as GeneXus, MagnifAI, and Augoor, which are designed to apply AI to change the way organizations code, test, and deploy software. Additionally, Globant's Agile PODs Methodology enhances collaboration between internal and client teams, and fosters the agility and autonomy necessary to create efficient and successful teams.

Previously, Globant was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49647023, May 2023), a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Salesforce Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47073921, November 2021), and a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Improvement Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45658220, September 2020).

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

  • We have more than 27,500 employees, and are present in 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  We were named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49647023, May 2023) and Worldwide leader in Customer Experience Improvement Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45658220, September 2020).
  • We stand among the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the world (2023) according to Fortune.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]
For more information, visit www.globant.com

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg 

