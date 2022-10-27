Globant Partners with LA Clippers to Help Drive the Technology Powering Intuit Dome's Fan Experience

Globant announced as team's Digital Transformation Partner

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it has established a multi-year partnership with the LA Clippers to help integrate the digital road map for Intuit Dome, the team's new home opening in Inglewood in 2024. Built for the fan, by the fan, the technologically advanced and basketball-obsessed arena, entertainment venue, and outdoor plaza will deliver a uniquely intimate and intense experience.

Globant Co-Founder and CEO Martín Migoya and LA Clippers President of Business Operations at the Intuit Dome Experience Center. Photo Credit: LA Clippers

As the digital transformation partner of the Clippers, Globant will connect the technologies that bring the team's vision for Intuit Dome to life, with a focus on minimizing friction and creating seamless connections that power the fan experience.

"The sports and entertainment industry is undergoing an incredible revolution with technology as its key enabler. Globant is supporting some of the biggest sports, media, and entertainment organizations globally to accelerate their reinvention and digital transformation processes and offer better fan experiences, while increasing overall engagement," said Martín Migoya, Co-founder and CEO at Globant. "It is an honor to begin working with the LA Clippers and their team to reinvent the basketball experience."

"Intuit Dome will apply cutting-edge, emerging technologies to create a fan experience that reaches previously unseen levels of immersivity and engagement, and our partnership with the Clippers will integrate the technologies that bring that vision to life," said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer of North America at Globant. "We are proud to be a partner in reinventing and reimagining the fan experience."

"We have incredible plans to reinvent the way our fans interact with live Clippers games at Intuit Dome, and Globant's vast technological knowledge and sports industry experience will help bring our vision to life," said LA Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker. "How will Globant help us? It'd be easier to list the ways they won't. They are going to assist in integrating tech in a way that hasn't been done before, while creating a frictionless, end-to-end experience for every fan who visits Intuit Dome."

In addition to the LA Clippers, Globant works with several of the world's largest sports and entertainment organizations. Earlier this month, Globant announced an agreement with FIFA to become the Global Platform Supporter of FIFA+ and a supporter and sponsor of its flagship events.

For more information on Intuit Dome, click here .

For more information on the partnership, join Globant CONVERGE: Reinventing Connections on Thursday, November 3 at 12 p.m. EDT to hear LA Clippers CTO George Hanna discuss how technology is reinventing how we connect with the world. Register here .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit ww.globant.com .

About the LA Clippers

Led by Chairman Steve Ballmer, the LA Clippers have competed in 52 NBA seasons and appeared in the Playoffs in nine of the past 11 seasons. They have 11-straight winning seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers are committed to the City of Los Angeles and through the LA Clippers Foundation, provide resources and opportunities that make a positive difference toward leveling the playing field for youth in Southern California. Visit the Clippers online at www.clippers.com or follow them on social media @LAClippers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931462/Globant_and_Clippers___Migoya_and_Zucker__1__min.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

SOURCE Globant