The new commercial playfully challenges nonsense tech applications and continues the Stuck.in Consultancy Saga of "I AI" and "1000 Slides" -also produced by GUT- to show a different way of transforming businesses

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today launched its new commercial 'Taste ID.' The film is the latest installment in Globant's "Stuck in Consultancy" saga, created by the award-winning global agency GUT , which was recently incorporated into the Globant family.

Globant Presents “Taste ID”: the New Ad by GUT Pokes Fun at Legacy Tech Industry

In the new commercial, Globant tackles a common notion head-on: The perception that IT organizations often forget about real users and businesses when thinking about developments for their customers. With an ironic and humorous twist, the film depicts a tech company presenting its latest innovation: 'Taste ID,' a technology that makes the dubious claim of being able to identify what a person wants to eat based on them licking their cell phone screen. As the presenters demo this unappetizing tech offering to a group of incredulous executives, the film declares, "Enough with nonsense tech," while delivering a strong brand statement about the need to apply technology to real business transformations.

Globant, with over 20 years of expertise, is a pioneer in crafting bold digital solutions that seamlessly blend technology with delightful user experiences. While many brands may have worked with numerous IT partners over the years, what sets Globant apart from its competitors is its unwavering commitment to placing the final consumers of its clients at the forefront. Their digital solutions are tailored to meet clients' needs and help them reinvent their businesses in ways that resonate with their target audience.

"As part of the 'Stuck in Consultancy' saga, this new commercial emphasizes Globant's ongoing dedication to challenging traditional norms, making us the ideal partner that dares to create digital solutions for our clients," said Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer at Globant. "Brands tend to work with a lot of IT partners over the years, and even simultaneously. We consider Globant the only B2B2C digital solutions partner that differentiates from other legacy IT organizations by blending technology, creativity, and intuition to build delightful experiences."

Matías Lafalla, Chief Creative Officer at GUT, emphasized, "This campaign addresses one of the most critical topics in the tech industry: placing the consumer or user at the center while crafting digital solutions. Globant stands out among other tech companies by creating digital products users really love. To tell this narrative, we opted to maintain the humorous and ironic tone that has already become a signature of this saga."

Globant is a digitally native company focused on creating innovative technology solutions that dare to delight clients and potential clients. Alongside GUT, both organizations are ranked among the top ten in their respective industries globally: Globant is the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally according to the latest Brand Finance Report, and GUT is the most creative independent advertising network in the world according to Cannes 2023 Report.

-------------------------------

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 29,000 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

About GUT

GUT is an award-winning global creative network with offices in Miami, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Toronto, Mexico City, Los Angeles and Amsterdam, created on the foundation of three essential values: Courage, Transparency, and above all, Intuition.

Since its founding in 2018 by Anselmo Ramos and Gaston Bigio, GUT's strength has been to help brands generate a disproportionate amount of buzz, infiltrate pop culture, influence behaviors, create brand love long term, and ultimately help solve brands' biggest business challenges.

The GUT Network has also won multiple accolades at the industry's most prestigious award shows, including at Cannes Lions 2023, where it won a total of 3 Grand Prix and 35 Lions, and became #1 Independent Network of the Year, LATAM Regional Network of the Year, and its GUT Buenos Aires office became both Independent Agency of the Year and Agency of the Year – a first for Argentina. More recently, GUT was named as Adweek's #1 Breakthrough Agency of the Year, and GUT Buenos Aires was named as the #1 International Agency of the Year.

GUT is part of Globant, a digital-native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technological solutions. Together, they lead the integration of technology in advertising.

Learn more at https://www.gut.agency/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368536/1000x658_NR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg