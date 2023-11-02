Globant Recognized in Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

The recognition highlights Globant's rapid growth in the industry and its solutions for addressing complex digital transformations in a constantly changing market

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced that it was ranked amongst Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies.

In its 38th edition, the list evaluates organizations based on their growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns. It tracks metrics over the last three years through June 2023, featuring companies with a combined market capitalization of $4 trillion. On average, these companies delivered a 42 percent annual return to shareholders over the past three years.

"Fortune's recognition is a great honor, and we are thrilled to be among the companies that have experienced rapid growth in recent years," said Martín Migoya, CEO of Globant. "In an industry that continues to expand and demands swift innovation, we see a tremendous opportunity to expand and further assist our clients by providing solutions to help reinvent their businesses."

Globant has demonstrated remarkable growth, achieving a 44% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past three years. Founded in 2003, the company is now present in 30 countries with more than 27,000 employees worldwide. It works with organizations in key industries with the objective of reinventing and unleashing their full potential while putting humanity at the center of what they do. Using digital transformation as its main driver, Globant's mission is to continuously improve day-to-day experiences for people and organizations around the world.

To learn more about Globant, click here.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

  • We have more than 27,000 employees, and are present in 30 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]
For more information, visit www.globant.com.
