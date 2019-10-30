Globant Releases Data on How Organizations Can Successfully Lead Company-Wide Digital Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally-native technology services company, today announced the findings from its " Cutting Through the Chaos: How to Bring Success to Digital Transformation Initiatives " report.

The report explores where organizations are in terms of digital maturity, as well as the barriers keeping them from successfully leading strong digital initiatives. The study found that a majority of companies are working toward strengthening digital strategies, but there is still have room for improvement. While 87% of organizations are currently pursuing a digital transformation initiative, according to data highlighted in the report, less than a third (28%) of companies say they're innovative and their digital maturity is cutting edge.

"Our research aims to help decision makers determine gaps when it comes to sustainable digital maturity," said Diego Tártara, CTO Business Hacking Studio at Globant. "Digital transformation must come from the inside-out, and having employees at the center of digital investments is absolutely crucial if the hope is to build a culture that embraces new technology and aims to have an augmented organization."

Key findings from the report include:

Collaboration is a top priority. Decision makers highlight the ability to interact and collaborate across departments (52%) as the most valuable capability to help organizations successfully execute internal digital initiatives.





Decision makers highlight the ability to interact and collaborate across departments (52%) as the most valuable capability to help organizations successfully execute internal digital initiatives. Employee experiences should rank high among future priorities. By 2025, the top motivators to adopt new technologies will include using data more intelligently (44%), improving the end-user experience (44%) and driving cost efficiencies (35%). Improving internal employees' experiences is currently low on the list of motivators (27%), indicating a need for added focus moving forward.





By 2025, the top motivators to adopt new technologies will include using data more intelligently (44%), improving the end-user experience (44%) and driving cost efficiencies (35%). Improving internal employees' experiences is currently low on the list of motivators (27%), indicating a need for added focus moving forward. Employee input is key to success. A third of organizations (33%) believe that employees impacted by digital transformation initiatives should be aware of changes from day one, while 43% loop employees in once a strategy is in place.





A third of organizations (33%) believe that employees impacted by digital transformation initiatives should be aware of changes from day one, while 43% loop employees in once a strategy is in place. C-level execs usually lead digital initiatives. The C-suite leads internal digital initiatives more than two-thirds of the time (69%), with the CTO (25%), CEO (17%) and CIO (13%) leading the charge.





The C-suite leads internal digital initiatives more than two-thirds of the time (69%), with the CTO (25%), CEO (17%) and CIO (13%) leading the charge. Digital maturity remains an important goal. When it comes to digital maturity, most companies (51%) say they're evolving, but still feel outdated compared to competitors.

"If organizations hope to lead successful transformational initiatives, they must take a holistic look at their organization and potential business opportunities, " said Emiliano Horcada, Digital Transformation Partner at Globant. "Organizations must avoid giving into short term, hype-based solutions. They should move to tangible action that can compound value in true transformational roadmaps – providing a comprehensive future strategy, an actionable plan for the short-term, and a measurable impact for the business and the people involved in the pursuit. In this era, transformation is constant and tangible."

About the Report:

The "Cutting Through the Chaos: How to Bring Order and Progress to Digital Transformation Initiatives" report is based on a survey of 300 U.S. decision makers involved in their companies' new technology initiatives, working for organizations of 500 employees or more.

