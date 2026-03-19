PharmaMar looks to accelerate oncology research with AI through collaboration with Globant

The new alliance has launched a multi-agent AI framework to support faster, data-driven decisions in cancer research.

Agentic AI system achieves 15x faster insights with over 90% accuracy.

MADRID, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, and PharmaMar, world leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of marine-derived anti-cancer drugs, today announced a new collaboration designed to speed up cancer drug discovery through artificial intelligence.

AI for Cancer Drug Discovery

Through Globant Enterprise AI, the two organizations have created a multi-agent AI system that delivers more than 90% accuracy in complex data retrieval and reduces time to insights up to 15-fold, helping scientists select high-potential drug candidates for clinical development in a fraction of the time previously required.

The platform is capable of analyzing large volumes of scientific, regulatory, and clinical data sources to assist with decision-making across PharmaMar's R&D ecosystem and enable continuous, self-improving workflows.

Over 20 specialized digital agents are working across preclinical, clinical, regulatory, commercial and strategy areas, uniting human creativity and machine precision in the fight against cancer. Each agent collaborates within GEAI's secure architecture to process documents, simulate scenarios, and rank the most promising pharmaceutical assets.

The system enables reviews of over 4,500 research documents to prioritize the 10 most viable treatment-indication combinations out of over 8,000 possibilities - work that would have taken months for human researchers to complete.

This intelligent system integrates information from internal databases, scientific publications, and global regulatory sources such as the FDA and EMA, allowing PharmaMar's teams to identify promising treatment combinations and make more informed, faster decisions.

"Drug discovery has always been a race against time, and in oncology, that time can mean everything," said Dr. Javier Jimenez, Chief Medical Officer at PharmaMar." By integrating Globant's AI technologies, we can process data from thousands of documents in seconds, simulate scenarios, and focus our research efforts where they have the highest potential to make a difference for patients."

Beyond speed and efficiency, the collaboration strengthens PharmaMar's ability to reuse institutional knowledge and fosters a new culture of digital innovation across its teams. In the next phase of the project, PharmaMar plans to extend these capabilities to enable hypothesis generation, real-time compliance checks, and automated content creation for scientific reporting.

"PharmaMar's vision proves what's possible when human intelligence and AI systems work side by side," said Ariel Capone, CEO of Globant's Healthcare and Life Sciences AI Studio. "By leveraging agentic AI, we're building a new model for drug discovery; one that brings precision and scalability to a field that directly impacts millions of lives."

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,700 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

SOURCE GLOBANT