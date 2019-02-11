Globant Reports 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth quarter 2018 highlights

Revenues increased to a record $140.1 million , representing 21.4% year-over-year growth.

, representing 21.4% year-over-year growth. Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit was $58.4 million (41.7% Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin), an increase of $13.4 million compared to $45.0 million (39.0% Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin) for the fourth quarter of 2017.

(41.7% Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin), an increase of compared to (39.0% Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin) for the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Income was $18.5 million (13.2% Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Income Margin), an increase of $4.4 million compared to $14.1 million (12.2% Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Income Margin) for the fourth quarter of 2017.

(13.2% Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Income Margin), an increase of compared to (12.2% Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Income Margin) for the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.50 per share (based on an average of 36.9 million diluted shares), an increase of $0.11 compared to $0.39 per share (based on an average of 36.3 million diluted shares) for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full year ended December 31, 2018 highlights

Revenues increased to $522.3 million , representing 26.3% year-over-year growth.

, representing 26.3% year-over-year growth. Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit was $212.0 million (40.6% Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin), an increase of $51.7 million compared to $160.3 million (38.8% Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin) for the full year 2017.

(40.6% Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin), an increase of compared to (38.8% Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin) for the full year 2017. Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Income was $63 .7 million (12.2% Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Income Margin), an increase of $17 .6 million, compared to $46.1 million (11.1% Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Income Margin) for the full year 2017.

.7 million (12.2% Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Income Margin), an increase of .6 million, compared to (11.1% Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Income Margin) for the full year 2017. Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.74 per share (based on an average of 36.7 million diluted shares), an increase of $0.46 compared to $1.28 (based on an average of 36.1 million diluted shares) for the full year 2017.

"2018 was another very successful year for our company. Our full year revenues for 2018 amounted to $522.3 million, representing a 26.3% year-over-year growth. At the same time, revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $140.1 million, a new record for the company and an increase of 21.4% compared to the same period in 2017," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"Our constant expansion is mainly driven by our unique focus as a pure play in the digital and cognitive arena, which makes us the best partner to help organizations transform their businesses. We do this with a comprehensive approach that goes from evolving their culture, creating digital products and bringing digital and cognitive to the back office, to creating a full digital native culture for them. Our ultimate goal is to help evolve the entire technology organization to the next level", explained Martín Migoya. "Looking into 2019, we continue to have strong demand from companies looking to achieve digital and cognitive transformations as new users and requirements arise. We believe that our market approach with our Studios, our Agile Pods and our 50-Squared model positions us as a leader in this arena," added Martín Migoya.

"I am very satisfied with our overall results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. During this year we continued to deliver strong revenue growth and significantly improved our profitability and cash generation", explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Globant completed the fourth quarter with 8,384 Globers, 7,821 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals. The geographic revenues breakdown for the fourth quarter was as follows: 77.4% from North America (top country: US), 13.5% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina) and 9.1% from Europe (top country: Spain). 85.6% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter was denominated in US dollars, and the remaining 14.4% was denominated in other currencies, including Euros, GB pounds and other Latin American currencies.

During the last twelve months ended December 31, 2018, Globant served 373 customers, 90 of which accounted for more than $1 million of Globant's revenues. Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers represented 10.9%, 30.9% and 42.7% of fourth quarter revenues, respectively.

Cash and bank balances and Investments as of December 31, 2018 increased to $87.0 million from $60.7 million as of December 31, 2017. Current assets amounted to $214.0 million, accounting for 48.5% of total assets for the same period. Finally, as of December 31, 2018, 36.0 million common shares were issued and outstanding.

2019 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2019:

First quarter 2019 Revenues are estimated to be between $144 - $146 million , implying 21.1% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

- , implying 21.1% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range. First quarter 2019 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $0.45 - $0.49 (assuming an average of 37.1 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).

- (assuming an average of 37.1 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter). Fiscal year 2019 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $635 - $645 million , implying 22.5% year-over-year revenues growth at the midpoint of the range.

- , implying 22.5% year-over-year revenues growth at the midpoint of the range. Fiscal year 2019 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $2.10 - $2.20 (assuming an average of 37.4 million diluted shares outstanding during 2019).

About Globant (NYSE: GLOB)

We are a digitally native technology services company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use some of the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect.

We have more than 8,300 professionals and we are present in 14 countries working for companies like Google, LinkedIn, BBVA, EA and Coca Cola, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017). We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Information

The financial information in this press release has been prepared consistently with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The interim financial information included in this announcement has been also prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to interim periods, however this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures to complement reported IFRS results, in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS results that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of assets, expenses related to our June 2018 secondary share offering and acquisition-related charges. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its unaudited interim consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and its unaudited interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, prepared in accordance with IAS 34.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, expenses related to our June 2018 secondary share offering and acquisition-related charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, Non-IFRS results of operations and Non-IFRS earnings per share, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Argentina; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier).

Globant S.A. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

















Year ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017















Revenues 522,310

413,439

140,138

115,433 Cost of revenues (318,554)

(263,171)

(83,797)

(72,701) Gross profit 203,756

150,268

56,341

42,732















Selling, general and administrative expenses (133,186)

(110,813)

(35,539)

(28,905) Net impairment losses on financial assets (3,469)

(1,581)

(2,575)

(98) Other operating (expenses) income, net (306)

(4,708)

(306)

(4,708) Profit from operations 66,795

33,166

17,921

9,021















Finance income 11,418

7,956

1,643

2,774 Finance expense (16,969)

(11,036)

(3,154)

(3,629) Finance expense, net (5,551)

(3,080)

(1,511)

(855)















Other income, net 6,220

8,458

(1,374)

6,048 Profit before income tax 67,464

38,544

15,036

14,214















Income tax (15,868)

(8,081)

(3,527)

(2,694) Net income for the period 51,596

30,463

11,509

11,520















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (871)

(265)

451

(469) - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (12)

(27)

(5)

- Total comprehensive income for the period 50,713

30,171

11,955

11,051















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 51,677

30,539

11,509

11,543 Non-controlling interest (81)

(76)

-

(23) Net income for the period 51,596

30,463

11,509

11,520















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 50,794

30,247

11,955

11,074 Non-controlling interest (81)

(76)

-

(23) Total comprehensive income for the period 50,713

30,171

11,955

11,051































Earnings per share













Basic 1.44

0.87

0.32

0.33 Diluted 1.41

0.84

0.31

0.32















Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 35,746

34,919

35,961

35,172 Diluted 36,685

36,094

36,899

36,349

Globant S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)









December

December ASSETS 31, 2018

31, 2017 Current assets





Cash and bank balances 78,384

52,525 Investments 8,635

8,147 Trade receivables 110,898

80,078 Other receivables 15,567

14,357 Other financial assets 550

873 Total current assets 214,034

155,980







Non-current assets





Investments 527

- Other receivables 34,197

31,736 Deferred tax assets 16,916

13,186 Investment in associates 4,000

1,550 Other financial assets 345

555 Property and equipment 51,460

43,879 Intangible assets 11,778

11,365 Goodwill 107,890

98,926 Total non-current assets 227,113

201,197 TOTAL ASSETS 441,147

357,177







LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables 17,578

11,640 Payroll and social security taxes payable 59,313

40,472 Borrowings -

6,011 Other financial liabilities 8,858

10,664 Tax liabilities 7,625

5,253 Other liabilities 43

20 Total current liabilities 93,417

74,060







Non-current liabilities





Other financial liabilities 6,952

18,574 Provisions for contingencies 2,862

1,179 Total non-current liabilities 9,814

19,753 TOTAL LIABILITIES 103,231

93,813







Capital and reserves





Issued capital 43,158

42,271 Additional paid-in capital 109,559

86,728 Other reserves (2,136)

(1,253) Retained earnings 187,335

135,658 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 337,916

263,404 Non-controlling interests -

(40) Total equity 337,916

263,364 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 441,147

357,177









Globant S.A. Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

















Year ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross Profit 203,756

150,268

56,341

42,732 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,022

4,339

967

1,071 Share-based compensation expense 4,248

5,666

1,095

1,165 Adjusted gross profit 212,026

160,273

58,403

44,968 Adjusted gross profit margin 40.6%

38.8%

41.7%

39.0%















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (133,186)

(110,813)

(35,539)

(28,905) Depreciation and amortization expense 16,521

11,789

4,638

3,304 Share-based compensation expense 8,665

8,798

2,327

2,032 Acquisition-related charges (a) 3,516

1,131

1,543

546 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (104,484)

(89,095)

(27,031)

(23,023) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (20.0)%

(21.5)%

(19.3)%

(19.9)%















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations













Operating Profit 66,795

33,166

17,921

9,021 Share-based compensation expense 12,913

14,464

3,422

3,197 Acquisition-related charges (a) 4,273

7,523

1,733

5,643 Impairment of assets (b) 354

1,586

306

- Adjusted Profit from Operations 84,335

56,739

23,382

17,861 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 16.1%

13.7%

16.7%

15.5%















Reconciliation of Net income for the period













Net income for the period 51,596

30,463

11,509

11,520 Share-based compensation expense 12,913

14,464

3,422

3,197 Acquisition-related charges (a) (2,177)

(447)

2,459

(587) Impairment of assets (b) 1,154

1,586

1,106

- Expenses related to secondary share offering (c) 251

-

-

- Adjusted Net income 63,737

46,066

18,496

14,130 Adjusted Net income margin 12.2%

11.1%

13.2%

12.2%















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS













Adjusted Net income 63,737

46,066

18,496

14,130 Diluted shares 36,685

36,094

36,899

36,349 Adjusted Diluted EPS 1.74

1.28

0.50

0.39

















Notes:

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in the depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of operations, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) Impairment of assets includes, when applicable, charges for impairment of intangible assets, charges for impairment of investments in associates and charges for impairment of tax credits, net of recoveries.

(c) Expenses related to our June 2018 secondary share offering include expenses related to the secondary offering in the United States of our common shares held by WPP Luxembourg Gamma Three S.àr.l.





Globant S.A. Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)











Metrics Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018











Total Employees 6,753 6,940 7,279 7,807 8,384 IT Professionals 6,279 6,462 6,775 7,285 7,821











North America Revenues % 78.6 78.6 78.4 77.5 77.4 Latin America and Others Revenues % 14.6 13.8 13.1 12.5 13.5 Europe Revenues % 6.8 7.6 8.5 10.0 9.1











USD Revenues % 82.5 85.5 86.4 85.1 85.6 Other Currencies Revenues % 17.5 14.5 13.6 14.9 14.4











Top Customer % 10.4 11.1 11.1 11.9 10.9 Top 5 Customers % 28.5 31.3 32.5 33.4 30.9 Top 10 Customers % 43.2 44.5 44.6 45.8 42.7











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months) 356 348 355 344 373 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 82 89 92 90 90

