Globant takes Saudi Pro League into a new era through a Competition Management Solution leveraging AI

This reinvention partnership reinforces Globant's growing footprint in Saudi Arabia's sports ecosystem. Powered by AI and cutting-edge technology, the new platform will raise the operational standards of Saudi Pro League to match the world's leading football tournaments

The Competition Management Solution will automate core processes and enhance the experience for players, coaches, and league officials, while integrating advanced AI to support faster and more accurate decision-making

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has partnered with Saudi Pro League (SPL) to implement the cutting-edge Competition Management Solution provided by Sportian, Globant's sports division.

With the new platform, future SPL seasons will be managed through a digital ecosystem. With the help of AI and data analysis tools, the system will speed up previously manual tasks with the ability to detect and correct human error, significantly reducing manual tasks and allowing competition staff to focus on innovation.

The Competition Management Suite enables seamless digital enrollment of players, automated registration of new signings, and real-time matchday operations—including lineup submissions, referee assignments, kit selection, and compliance processes. Designed with security at its core, the system also safeguards sensitive data to protect the integrity of the competition and the privacy of all participants.

"We aim to support the fast growth of our competition with technology innovations that can enhance the sporting spectacle and help clubs perform to their best. The platform provided by Globant Sportian will provide a huge boost to our efficiency and take away unnecessary complexity, allowing our teams to focus on what they do best, play and enjoy football", said Omar Mugharbel, CEO of Saudi Pro League.

"We are proud to bring our global expertise in digital reinvention to the MENA region, where the transformation of the sports, media, and entertainment industry is happening at an unprecedented pace," said Federico Pienovi, CEO and CBO of New Markets at Globant. "Through Sportian -Globant´s Sports division- we are delivering a state-of-the-art solution that will redefine how football organizations operate—managing complex processes from calendar selection to legal compliance. This is more than digital transformation; it's about helping visionary partners like the Saudi Pro League lead a new era of intelligent, connected, and data-driven sports".

Globant's Sportian offers end-to-end digital solutions for sports federations and leagues, including LALIGA, MotoGP and Belgian Pro League, among others, delivering specialized products that manage complex workflows such as fixture scheduling, compliance, and operational intelligence.

"This milestone marks the beginning of Globant's journey in bringing cutting-edge technology to Saudi Arabia's thriving sports ecosystem," said Mamdouh Aldoubayan, Managing Director of MENA at Globant. "By digitizing core competition workflows and leveraging AI, we're enabling the Saudi Pro League to operate with greater speed, transparency, and precision. This partnership highlights our commitment to building smart, scalable infrastructure aligned with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's ambitions in the global sports arena."

This agreement reflects Globant's continued expansion in the Middle East and its growing role as a trusted technology partner for forward-thinking sports organizations worldwide.

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,200 employees and are present in 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

About Sportian

Sportian is a global end-to-end technology solutions provider that enables growth for the sports and entertainment industry through its digital ecosystem, powered by Globant and LALIGA.

Sportian offers a unique ecosystem of technologies that helps sports and entertainment entities grow by adopting fan-centric strategies, embracing new business models and expanding their global reach. Its solutions combine AI, data, experience design and commercial strategy to revolutionize areas such as global fan engagement, streaming, digital asset monetisation, competition management, real-time data capture, content innovation and anti-piracy. This ecosystem has formed a core part of LALIGA since 2014 and is now being used by a wide range of global competitions, broadcasters, federations and clubs to achieve the next stage of their digital transformation.

About the Saudi Pro League (SPL)

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is the premier football league in Saudi Arabia and holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked league in Asia, as recognized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). But the SPL is more than just a football competition—it is a powerful platform dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences that celebrate the passion, energy, and emotion of the beautiful game, both on and off the pitch.

The SPL transforms every match week into a spectacle, weaving together sport, culture, and community. Its mission extends beyond the 90 minutes of play to inspire fans, develop talent, and elevate the game across every dimension.

In early 2023, the SPL launched an ambitious transformation strategy aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its broader ambitions for the sports sector. This strategy is designed to position the SPL as one of the world's top football leagues—an international benchmark for excellence and innovation.

At the heart of this transformation are Five Strategic Pillars:

Develop and Attract Elite Talent: Cultivating young Saudi players while bringing in world-class international stars to raise the league's competitive edge.

Cultivating young Saudi players while bringing in world-class international stars to raise the league's competitive edge. Build Meaningful Fan and Community Connections: Deepening fan engagement and fostering a strong sense of belonging beyond matchdays.

Deepening fan engagement and fostering a strong sense of belonging beyond matchdays. Elevate All Clubs: Equipping every club with the tools and support needed to thrive, ensuring sustained growth and high performance across the board.

Equipping every club with the tools and support needed to thrive, ensuring sustained growth and high performance across the board. Expand Reach and Revenue: Growing the SPL's global footprint through strategic marketing, new audience engagement, and expanded commercial opportunities.

Growing the SPL's global footprint through strategic marketing, new audience engagement, and expanded commercial opportunities. Drive Economic and Social Impact: Supporting national development by creating jobs, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and promoting social inclusion through football.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact, the SPL is not just building a stronger league—it's shaping a legacy that will inspire generations to come, both in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

