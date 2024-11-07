Globant to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 14th

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2024 on Thursday, November 14th, 2024 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder; Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO; Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO; and Diego Tártara, Globant's CTO, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30 pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F3Q24EarningsCall

About Globant (NYSE: GLOB)

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.





We have more than 29,100 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford .

. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Arturo Langa, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

