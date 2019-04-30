Globant to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 31, 2019

LUXEMBOURG, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company focused on creating software that appeals and connects emotionally with consumers (the "Company"), announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (collectively, the "General Meetings") are to be held on May 31, 2019. The General Meetings will be held at the registered office of the Company at 37A, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1 855, Luxembourg. The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meetings, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meetings are available at the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to transform organizations in every aspect.

Globant has more than 8,300 professionals and we are present in 14 countries working for companies like Google, Southwest Airlines EA and BBVA among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017)

We are featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

, , and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord (2019)

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Investors Relations Contact

Paula Conde, Globant

investors@globant.com

(877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

Related Links

http://www.globant.com

