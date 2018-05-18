Globant to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 20, 2018

Globant

LUXEMBOURG, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company (the "Company"), announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ( the "General Meeting") is to be held on June 20, 2018. The General Meeting will be held at the registered office of the Company at 37A Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1 855, Luxembourg. The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meeting, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meeting are available at the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower your organization in every aspect.

  • Globant has more than 6,900 professionals in 12 countries working for companies like LinkedIn, BBVA, EA, and Coca Cola, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017)
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paula Conde, Globant
investors@globant.com
(877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant
pr@globant.com
(877) 215-5230

