Globant to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 20, 2018

LUXEMBOURG, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company (the "Company"), announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ( the "General Meeting") is to be held on June 20, 2018. The General Meeting will be held at the registered office of the Company at 37A Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1 855, Luxembourg. The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meeting, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meeting are available at the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com.