Globant unveils its first Business Innovation Hub in Berlin

Globant

25 Jan, 2024, 13:59 ET

  • The company introduced this new space at an exclusive event attended by its clients and stakeholders in Germany
  • Along with Madrid, London, Milan, and Paris, Berlin is one of the main Globant's strategic locations in Europe
  • This new hub aims to serve as a meeting point for key partners and top European  innovators collaborating with Globant

BERLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced its newest commitment to its growing businesses in Germany and the broader DACH Region, opening an  Innovation Hub Office in Berlin. This space has been designed to expand Globant's presence in the country while fostering the inclusion of local talent and showcasing its capabilities.

Yesterday, Globant inaugurated its new office with space to accommodate more than 100 professionals with an exclusive event for clients and key stakeholders, featuring one of the company's co-founder and Chairman of Globant in EMEA, Martin Umaran; Globant's Chief Digital Officer, Carolina Dolan Chandler; Globant's Chief Business Officer in Europe, Fernando Matzkin; and Frédéric Lasnier, Executive Vice President for Northern Europe at Globant.

"The opening of this new innovation hub is part of our growth strategy in Europe. We believe that Berlin plays a key role in this process, as it is a world-class city for innovation, hosting the country's leading technology and digital companies and thus becoming an ecosystem of innovation and technological talent," said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer at Globant Europe.

"We want to become the transformation partner of key players in the region through the unique expertise of our Studio Networks and our world-class delivery model, based on the passion for our clients, autonomy of our pods, and agility of our Globers," said Frédéric Lasnier, Executive Vice President for Northern Europe at Globant.

Globant is already working in Germany with significant clients across various sectors, including banking, pharmaceuticals, retail, and media & entertainment. The objective is to drive the reinvention of these industries by supplying expertise, innovation, creativity and cutting-edge technologies.

Founded in 2003, today Globant has more than 27,500 employees (or "Globers") and is present in more than 30 countries, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

  • We have more than 27,500 employees and are present in 30 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We stand among the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the world (2023), according to Fortune.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/4513612/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

