Globant's "Game On" Report Reveals Five Forces Redefining Gaming's Digital Future in 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant , a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today released its latest "Game On" Report, outlining the major shifts defining the next era of the global Gaming industry. 2026 will be defined not just by entertainment, but by infrastructure, intelligence, and trust, especially as AI adoption brings new opportunities and challenges for game developers.

Global gaming revenues are projected to reach $189 billion this year (Newzoo, 2025) , with evolving player expectations and disruptive technologies transforming how the industry creates, delivers, and sustains experiences.

According to the report, gaming's transformation is no longer just about better graphics or bigger worlds — it's about the systems that power them. Portables and cloud platforms are changing where and how people play. AI is optimizing the development process. Creators are driving discovery, and regulators are redefining the rules of trust and monetization.

These shifts collectively mark a new chapter for the industry — one where innovation, responsibility, and player connection are inseparable. Globant's report identifies five forces that will define this new era:

Platform Shift: The Rise of Portables and Cloud-Optimized Gaming. Gaming is moving beyond fixed consoles as handheld, hybrid, and cloud platforms rise in popularity. The focus has shifted from hardware power to seamless, portable access and play-anywhere continuity. AI Adoption in Development & Operations. AI is transforming how games are built, with 97% of developers using AI to accelerate asset creation (Google Cloud Games Report 2025) , playtesting, and localization. When used correctly, AI becomes a creative ally that expands innovation capacity. Deep Engagement & the Power of Legacy Franchises. Growth is shifting from new players to lasting engagement, with studios prioritizing retention via live services, expansions, and remasters. Creator-Driven Discovery & UGC Ecosystems. Creators now dictate discovery and engagement. TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch have overtaken traditional advertising for game discovery, turning players into co-developers and monetized creators. Regulatory Pressure & the New Era of Trust. Accountability is reshaping monetization and design. Governments are targeting loot boxes, gacha systems, and opaque AI features for their psychological and ethical risks. Player safety is essential to every conversation around game development.

"Industry consolidation remains one of the most influential forces shaping gaming. Large acquisitions in 2025 will continue to redefine the competitive landscape well into the next decade. At the same time, smaller development teams are proving capable of producing blockbuster-level experiences—a dynamic expected to intensify by 2026," said Kevin Janzen, CEO of Globant's Gaming & EdTech AI Studio.

As the industry moves into 2026, gaming companies will need to evolve to survive. Success will depend on how effectively studios integrate AI responsibly, prioritize player trust, and design across platforms to meet players wherever they are. Those that embrace creator ecosystems, leverage data ethically, and invest in portable, cloud-first experiences will not only stay competitive but set the standard for what modern, meaningful play looks like. The next era of gaming belongs to studios that treat innovation and integrity as inseparable.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 29,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

