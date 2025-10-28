Globe Life and North Texas Food Bank Expand Partnership to Deliver Fresh Food Across the Region

Three-year sponsorship funds Produce Pod mobile pantry to deliver healthy meals across North Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL), a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance, today announced a three-year partnership with North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to expand access to fresh, healthy food across North Texas. Globe Life provided $75,000 in funding to sponsor a Produce Pod, a mobile food pantry designed to deliver fresh fruits, vegetables, and nonperishable items to underserved communities throughout the region.

Globe Life employees present a check to North Texas Food Bank, sponsoring a Produce Pod.

The Produce Pod uses refrigerated storage trailers to store and distribute up to 20,000 meals each week in high-need areas, helping NTFB meet the growing demand for nutritious food across its service area.

"We deeply value Globe Life's partnership and commend their team for providing hope and help to our community," said Maurice Wilson II, Chief Operating Officer, North Texas Food Bank. "For more than a decade, Globe Life has supported our mission, helping us deliver more than one million meals to North Texans facing food insecurity. Their continued support enables innovative solutions like our Produce Pod Program."

Since 2014, Globe Life and its employees have contributed more than $360,000 to NTFB and supported its mission through hands-on volunteerism. Team members have packed meals at Globe Life headquarters and assisted in the NTFB warehouse at the Perot Family Campus. In September, 50 employees sorted and packed 13,000 pounds of food for NTFB's Food for Kids and main distribution programs.

"At Globe Life, our mission to Make Tomorrow Better guides everything we do," said Jennifer Haworth, Globe Life Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Our employees have worked alongside the North Texas Food Bank to fight hunger and extend its impact. We're proud to continue that commitment through service and financial support that help build stronger communities where we live and work."

In addition to its work with NTFB, Globe Life, its agents, and employees collectively donated more than $7 million in 2024 to nonprofit organizations across the United States. These contributions support initiatives serving youth, families, veterans, military service members, education, health, and seniors.

For more information on Globe Life and its mission to Make Tomorrow Better, visit www.globelifeinsurance.com.

About Globe Life

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX, and has more than 16,000 insurance agents and 3,600 corporate employees. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life and its subsidiary companies issue more life insurance policies and have more policyholders than any other life insurance company in the country, with more than 17 million policies in force (excluding reinsurance companies, as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence 2024). Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life Insurance Company, Family Heritage Life Insurance Company of America, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Liberty National Life Insurance Company, and United American Insurance Company. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors, and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, NTFB has been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Through an extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors NTFB delivered more than 136 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, NTFB focuses on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger, and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.