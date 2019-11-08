Globe Life Honored By Women's Forum Of New York For Gender Parity In The Boardroom

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) was recognized by the Women's Forum of New York at its 2019 Breakfast of Champions on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The Breakfast of Corporate Champions honors S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 companies who measurably exceed the national average of board seats held by women. This flagship event is a biennial salute to companies and leaders who are actively advancing women on corporate boards. It brings together hundreds of leaders including Board Directors, CEOs and government officials in support of achieving equal gender parity in the boardroom by 2025.

"We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and for the strong representation of women who serve on Globe Life's Board of Directors," said Co-Chairmen and CEOs, Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison. "By highlighting companies like Globe Life and others, the Women's Forum of New York is helping advance women's leadership among America's forward-thinking companies."

Globe Life's current Board of Directors is made up of eleven Directors, including five women leaders who provide outstanding leadership and value and help reflect the broad diversity of the organization. These women include:

Linda L. Addison , Immediate Past Managing Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP

, Immediate Past Managing Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP Marilyn A. Alexander , Principal, Alexander and Friedman, LLC

, Principal, Alexander and Friedman, LLC Cheryl D. Alston , Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Dallas, Texas

, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, Employees' Retirement Fund of the Jane M. Buchan , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Martlet Asset Management LLC

, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Martlet Asset Management LLC Mary E. Thigpen , Consultant for strategy development, technology assessments and global go-to-market operational competencies

