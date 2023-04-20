GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announces the following webcast:

Globe Life Inc. 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

April 27, 2023 @ 11 AM Eastern 10 AM Central

https://app.webinar.net/LNZWYAoxbkd

Live online: Log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com under the Calls & Meetings page under "Annual Meeting of Shareholders."

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies. 

