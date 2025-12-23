Globe Life Inc. Bermuda reinsurance affiliate has been formed and licensed as a Bermuda Class C Insurer

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL), a United States domiciled holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance, announced today that Globe Life Re Ltd. (the Company) has been formed and licensed as a Bermuda Class C Insurer to provide reinsurance support in respect of insurance business written by affiliate entities within the Globe Life Inc. group.

The Company will write affiliated quota share reinsurance business, assuming a proportional share of risk on specified insurance policies, with all arrangements conducted on an arm's length basis and subject to appropriate regulatory oversight. The first reinsurance transaction has been executed in accordance with the Company's business plan.

About Globe Life

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX, and has more than 16,000 insurance agents and 3,600 corporate employees. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life and its subsidiary companies issue more life insurance policies and have more policyholders than any other life insurance company in the country, with more than 17 million policies in force (excluding reinsurance companies; as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence 2024). Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life Insurance Company, Family Heritage Life Insurance Company of America, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Liberty National Life Insurance Company, and United American Insurance Company. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com.

