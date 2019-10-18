Globe Life Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Third Quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 23 2019. At that time a copy of the Company's Q3 - 2019 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings. In conjunction with the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

Third Quarter Conference Call

Thursday, October 24, 2019

11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number:

334-777-6978

(Pass Code: Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. Globe Life Inc. has several nationally recognized insurance subsidiaries. Globe Life And Accident is a direct-response provider of life insurance known for its administrative efficiencies. American Income Life provides individual life insurance to working families. Liberty National Life is one of the oldest traditional life insurers in the Southeast. United American is a consumer-oriented provider of supplemental life and health insurance. Family Heritage Life provides individual supplemental health insurance.

