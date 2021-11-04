Globe Life Inc. Declares Dividend And Announces Election Of Two New Board Members

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1975 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on January 7, 2022. The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2022.

Globe Life also announced today that Mark A. Blinn, CFA, formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Flowserve Corporation, and James P. Brannen, formerly Chief Executive Officer of FBL Financial Group Inc., were appointed as members of its Board of Directors on November 3, 2021.

Mr. Blinn holds a B.S., M.B.A. and J.D. from Southern Methodist University, as well as a charter financial analyst (CFA) designation. Through a lengthy career as a senior-level executive and practicing attorney, Mr. Blinn has developed an extensive and well-rounded set of skills and knowledge that will significantly benefit the Company's Board, including expertise in business operations, accounting/finance, and legal/governance matters and experience running a large complex international organization. He also serves on the Boards of Texas Instruments Incorporated, Emerson Electric Co., and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated.

Mr. Brannen holds a B.B.A. from the University of Iowa and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants. With nearly thirty years of relevant experience in the insurance and financial services industry, and having held a variety of C-suite positions during his distinguished career, Mr. Brannen brings to the Board extensive expertise in finance and executive management. He also currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. and is a director of Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.