GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net income was $2.67 per diluted common share, compared with $2.28 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $2.78 per diluted common share, compared with $2.53 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 21.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 . Net operating income as an ROE excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 14.3% for the same period.

. Net operating income as an ROE excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 14.3% for the same period. Net income increased 14% and net operating income increased 6% over the year-ago quarter.

At the American Income Life Division, life net sales and premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 17% and 7%, respectively. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 15% over the year-ago quarter.

At the Liberty National Division, the average producing agent count increased 14% over the year-ago quarter and life premiums increased 7%.

At the Family Heritage Division, health net sales increased 11% and premiums increased 8% over the year-ago quarter.

Total underwriting margin increased 5% over the year-ago quarter.

Net investment income grew 10% over the year-ago quarter.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q1 2024

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended March 31,





Three Months Ended March 31,





2024

2023

% Chg.

2024

2023

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 3.41

$ 3.18

7

$ 324,361

$ 311,037

4 Excess investment income(2) 0.46

0.30

53

43,785

29,255

50 Interest on debt (0.30)

(0.25)

20

(28,621)

(24,867)

15 Parent company expense (0.03)

(0.03)





(2,826)

(2,585)



Income tax expense (0.70)

(0.61)

15

(66,227)

(59,849)

11 Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.07)

(0.05)





(6,373)

(4,949)



Net operating income 2.78

2.53

10

264,099

248,042

6























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)—investments (0.10)

(0.25)





(9,321)

(24,432)



Non-operating expenses (0.01)

—





(561)

—



Net income(3) $ 2.67

$ 2.28





$ 254,217

$ 223,610



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 95,115

97,911













































(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.



Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q1 2024

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, and book value per share, excluding AOCI, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of changes in AOCI, which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates. Management views the business in this manner because it creates more meaningful and easily identifiable trends, as we exclude fluctuations resulting from changes in interest rates. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Net income $ 254,217

$ 223,610 Net operating income 264,099

248,042 Net income as an ROE(1) 21.3 %

22.9 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding AOCI)(1) 14.3 %

14.6 %









March 31,

2024

2023 Shareholders' equity $ 5,039,161

$ 3,846,291 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 2,467,236

2,961,093 Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 7,506,397

$ 6,807,384







Book value per share $ 53.03

$ 39.74 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 25.97

30.60 Book value per share, excluding AOCI $ 79.00

$ 70.34





(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS:

Life insurance accounted for 76% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 23% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 7% for the quarter, and net health sales increased 9%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q1 2024

Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

% Chg. Life insurance $ 804,265

$ 772,597

4 Health insurance 341,019

322,493

6 Annuity —

—



Total $ 1,145,284

$ 1,095,090

5

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations (excluding interest on policy liabilities), commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, interest on debt, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024

% of Premium

March 31, 2023

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 309,011

38

$ 291,274

38

6 Health 93,770

27

91,332

28

3 Annuity 1,915





2,288









404,696





384,894





5 Other income 76





50







Administrative expenses (80,411)





(73,907)





9 Insurance underwriting income $ 324,361





$ 311,037





4 Per share $ 3.41





$ 3.18





7

The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 7.0%, compared with 6.7% for the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q1 2024

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division (Direct to Consumer).

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2024

2023





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

% Chg. American Income $ 187,068

45

$ 175,567

45

7 Direct to Consumer 58,585

24

56,161

23

4 Liberty National 30,713

34

27,690

32

11 Other 32,645

64

31,856

61

2 Total $ 309,011

38

$ 291,274

38

6

Life Premium

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2024

2023

% Chg. American Income $ 414,044

$ 387,512

7 Direct to Consumer 248,040

247,667

— Liberty National 90,777

85,203

7 Other 51,404

52,215

(2) Total $ 804,265

$ 772,597

4

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2024

2023

% Chg. American Income $ 97,195

$ 83,329

17 Direct to Consumer 28,563

32,467

(12) Liberty National 21,605

21,979

(2) Other 2,134

2,594

(18) Total $ 149,497

$ 140,369

7





(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q1 2024

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2024

2023





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

% Chg. United American $ 11,906

8

$ 12,938

10

(8) Family Heritage 35,838

35

31,749

33

13 Liberty National 26,672

56

26,870

57

(1) American Income 19,192

63

18,386

62

4 Direct to Consumer 162

1

1,389

8

(88) Total $ 93,770

27

$ 91,332

28

3

Health Premium

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2024

2023

% Chg. United American $ 141,635

$ 132,607

7 Family Heritage 103,391

96,072

8 Liberty National 47,630

46,972

1 American Income 30,497

29,594

3 Direct to Consumer 17,866

17,248

4 Total $ 341,019

$ 322,493

6

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2024

2023

% Chg. United American $ 16,423

$ 15,380

7 Family Heritage 24,966

22,543

11 Liberty National 7,613

7,096

7 American Income 4,594

4,504

2 Direct to Consumer 804

550

46 Total $ 54,400

$ 50,073

9





(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q1 2024

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended

March 31,





December 31,

2024

2023

% Chg.

2023 American Income 11,139

9,714

15

11,131 Liberty National 3,419

3,011

14

3,387 Family Heritage 1,295

1,298

—

1,368





(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the beginning and end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less the required interest attributable to policy liabilities. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

% Chg. Net investment income $ 282,578

$ 257,105

10 Interest on policy liabilities(1) (238,793)

(227,850)

5 Excess investment income $ 43,785

$ 29,255

50 Per share $ 0.46

$ 0.30

53

















(1) Interest on policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income increased 10% and average invested assets increased 5%. Required interest on policy liabilities and average policy liabilities both increased 5%.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q1 2024

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at March 31, 2024 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

March 31, 2024

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 18,144,353

90 Mortgage Loans 329,033

2 Policy loans 664,641

3 Other long-term investments(2) 899,085

4 Short-term investments 58,413

— Total $ 20,095,525









(1) As of March 31, 2024, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $19.5 billion, net of $7.0 million of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $845 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $829 million as of March 31, 2024.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

March 31, 2024

Investment

Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total

Amortized

Cost, net Corporate bonds $ 15,138,591

$ 493,713

$ 15,632,304 Municipals 3,301,276

—

3,301,276 Government, agencies, and GSEs(1) 441,417

—

441,417 Collateralized debt obligations —

36,730

36,730 Other asset-backed securities 74,451

11,579

86,030 Total $ 18,955,735

$ 542,022

$ 19,497,757





(1) Government-Sponsored Enterprises

Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at March 31, 2024 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value March 31, 2024 $ 19,504,784

$ (7,027)

$ (1,353,404)

$ 18,144,353

At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 97% of fixed maturities (97% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.24% during the first quarter of 2024, compared with 5.18% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release—Q1 2024

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Amount $ 682,427

$ 310,504 Average annual effective yield 5.9 %

5.8 % Average rating A-

A Average life (in years) to:





Next call 30.4

19.7 Maturity 32.3

24.9

SHARE REPURCHASE:

During most of the first quarter, the Company was in a blackout period due to a potential acquisition that is no longer being actively considered. As a result, first quarter repurchases of Globe Life Inc. common stock were limited to 127,748 shares at a total cost of $15.6 million and an average share price of $122.13. Globe Life will immediately resume buybacks once the blackout for first quarter earnings is over. Our earnings guidance anticipates approximately $350 million to $370 million of share repurchases for the full year.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2024:

Globe Life projects net operating income between $11.50 to $12.00 per diluted common share for the year ending December 31, 2024.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

APPENDIX

GLOBE LIFE INC. GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Revenue:





Life premium $ 804,265

$ 772,597 Health premium 341,019

322,493 Other premium —

— Total premium 1,145,284

1,095,090 Net investment income 282,578

257,105 Realized gains (losses) (11,799)

(30,927) Other income 76

50 Total revenue 1,416,139

1,321,318







Benefits and expenses:





Life policyholder benefits(1) 519,871

507,977 Health policyholder benefits(2) 202,327

190,962 Other policyholder benefits 9,595

8,988 Total policyholder benefits 731,793

707,927 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 99,478

92,322 Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 148,110

137,797 Other operating expense 93,214

84,171 Interest expense 28,621

24,867 Total benefits and expenses 1,101,216

1,047,084







Income before income taxes 314,923

274,234 Income tax benefit (expense) (60,706)

(50,624) Net income $ 254,217

$ 223,610







Basic net income per common share $ 2.71

$ 2.32







Diluted net income per common share $ 2.67

$ 2.28





(1) Net of a remeasurement gain of $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a remeasurement gain of $2.7 million for the same period in 2023. (2) Net of a remeasurement gain of $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a remeasurement loss of $2.0 million for the same period in 2023.

