Globe Life Inc. Share Repurchase Update

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors authorized share repurchases of up to $1.3 billion for the two-year period ending December 31, 2025 under the Company's existing stock repurchase program, during its regularly scheduled quarterly board meeting on April 25, 2024.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

