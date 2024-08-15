Globe Life Inc. Term Loan Amendment

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its $170 million delayed draw term loan has been amended effective August 15, 2024. The principal amount of the loan has been increased from $170 million to $250 million and the maturity date has been extended from November 10, 2024 to August 15, 2027.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies. 

