GLOBE LIFE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Globe Life Inc. (GL) and Encourages Long-Term GL Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL), formerly known as Torchmark Corp., on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between May 8, 2019 and April 10, 2024.

According to the complaint, during that time period Globe Life issued a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors, in violation of the federal securities laws.

As further detailed in the complaint, on April 11, 2024, investment research firm Fuzzy Panda "reported that Globe Life and its subsidiaries had engaged in widespread insurance fraud by adding policies to existing users' account without their consent, as well as underwriting policies for dead and fictitious people. The article also revealed that Globe Life also maintained a hostile workplace where sexual harassment, drug use, and sexual assault went unchecked." Following this report, the price of Globe Life common stock declined by $55.76 per share, or 53%, from a closing price of $104.93 per share on April 10, 2024, to a closing price of $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024.

Globe Life shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/globe-life/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC