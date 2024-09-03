Globe Life Supports Military and First Responders

Globe Life has supported Operation Gratitude for more than five years, donating over $100,000, crafting paracord lanyards, writing thank you cards, assembling care packages, and hand-filling Battalion Buddy bears for the children of deployed service members.

"We're incredibly proud to support Operation Gratitude as part of our purpose-driven mission to help Make Tomorrow Better," said Jennifer Haworth, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Globe Life. "Our deployed military members and first responders sacrifice to serve, and this is just one way we can honor them."

Meg Barron, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude, recognized the longstanding partnership with Globe Life and expressed deep gratitude to the volunteers: "Earlier this year, we celebrated our four millionth Care Package—a milestone made possible by the collective support of our partners and volunteers. Each Care Package touches the lives of our nation's Military and First Responders. Thank you to Globe Life for helping us show gratitude to those who serve."

About Globe Life: Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX, and has more than 15,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life and its subsidiary companies issue more life insurance policies and have more policyholders than any other life insurance company in the country, with more than 17 million policies in force (excluding reinsurance companies; as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence 2023). Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life Insurance Company, Family Heritage Life Insurance Company of America, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Liberty National Life Insurance Company, and United American Insurance Company. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com.

