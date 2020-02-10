Globe Telecom Extends its Contract with Aviat Networks Through 2024 to Support its 5G Network Rollout

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Globe Telecom ("Globe") Inc. has extended its contract with the Company through December 31, 2024. In support of Globe's 5G network rollout, Aviat will provide wireless transport products and solutions across Globe's network footprint.

The contract scope includes all Aviat products and services including the Company's WTM portfolio of microwave radios, CTR switching and routing platform, ProVision Plus network operations system, and Aviat's complete portfolio of services and support solutions.

"Globe is one of the most innovative operators on the planet and we are extremely proud to support them in their 5G rollout," stated Pete Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Aviat Networks. "We have a true partnership, learning from each other every day, and we're confident this will continue through the duration of the new contract."

In October 2019, the companies announced the deployment of Aviat's WTM 4800 E-band and multi-band radio platform to support Globe's 5G rollouts. WTM 4800 is the industry's first and only single box, multi-band solution which lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) significantly, compared to alternative multi-band solutions. With this new agreement, solutions and services have been expanded, as has the duration of the contract as the companies are partnering to make 5G deployment a commercial success.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

