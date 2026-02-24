Globee® Awards for Impact Announces Global Call for Entries Recognizing Brand, Communications, and Creative Achievements

Recognizing brand, communications, and creative achievements from organizations and agencies of all sizes and sectors worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Impact, part of the Globee Awards' distinguished portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs, announce a global call for entries to recognize outstanding achievements in brand leadership, strategic communications, and creative excellence.

Learn more and submit your achievements: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

In an increasingly AI-driven and competitive global environment, brand and communications achievements serve as vital trust signals, credibility accelerators, and strategic differentiators. The Globee® Awards for Impact honor organizations and teams whose work strengthens institutional reputation, advances sustainable practices, drives digital transformation, and demonstrates resilience in evolving market conditions.

The program welcomes submissions from in-house teams and external agencies representing private enterprises, multinational corporations, startups, government departments, public sector institutions, nonprofit organizations, and global agencies. Eligible achievements may include strategic brand repositioning, integrated communications initiatives, stakeholder engagement programs, ESG communications, digital innovation, crisis response strategies, and creative campaigns delivering measurable impact.

Open to participants from every industry and every region of the world, the Globee® Awards for Impact recognize work that advances both organizational performance and broader societal progress.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by qualified industry professionals and business leaders serving on the judging panel, ensuring a structured, transparent, and objective peer-driven evaluation process.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations are evaluated through independent peer review conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders worldwide.

