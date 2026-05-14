Annual Globee® Awards for Business, Now in Its 16th Year, Invite Working Women Professionals, Women Entrepreneurs, and Women Business Owners Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements at Local, Regional, and Global Levels

Recognizing women's achievements across business, technology, healthcare, education, leadership, innovation, and other industries with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business, inviting working women professionals, women entrepreneurs, and women business owners worldwide to nominate their achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

Now in its 16th year, the program recognizes women's achievements across a broad range of industries and professional environments, including technology, healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, communications, customer service, operations, marketing, and public service, among others.

The awards welcome submissions representing accomplishments in leadership, innovation, operational excellence, organizational growth, customer initiatives, digital transformation, workplace impact, product and service advancement, and other measurable contributions across industries.

Open to organizations and professionals worldwide, the program reflects participation from startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations. Submissions may also represent contributions from teams, departments, and professionals across organizational levels.

The Globee® Awards for Business recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful contributions by women across industries and professional roles have the opportunity to be recognized. Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards