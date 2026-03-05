Globee® Awards for Technology Invites Industry Experts Worldwide to Join the Global Technology Judging Panel

Working professionals, entrepreneurs, engineers, and technology leaders are invited to help evaluate achievements across Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, digital transformation, and emerging technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, invite qualified industry experts from around the world to apply to serve on the judging panel for the Globee® Awards for Technology.

Professionals interested in volunteering to help recognize achievements in technology may apply at: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

Industry experts are selected to serve on the judging panel based on their professional background, relevant technology expertise, and demonstrated experience in their respective fields. Each application is carefully reviewed to assess alignment between an applicant's credentials and the evaluation categories. Selection is not guaranteed, as only a limited number of judges are appointed for each awards cycle.

Working professionals, entrepreneurs, engineers, startup founders, IT leaders, product managers, researchers, consultants, and business executives with relevant experience are encouraged to volunteer. Judges play a critical role in evaluating submissions from individuals, teams, startups, enterprises, government agencies, and public sector organizations worldwide.

Judging is conducted through a structured and transparent scoring process. Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by selected industry professionals and business leaders serving on the panel, ensuring objective and peer-driven recognition.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations are evaluated through independent peer review conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders worldwide.

