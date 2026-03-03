Globee® Awards for Impact Invites Startups and Small Businesses Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing resilience, growth, innovation, and measurable business and community impact across industries and regions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Impact, part of the Globee Awards' merit-based and data-driven portfolio of global recognition programs, announce a call for entries inviting startups and small businesses worldwide to nominate their achievements.

Learn more and enter at: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

Startups and small enterprises are driving meaningful change across industries through innovation, agility, and entrepreneurial leadership. The Globee® Awards for Impact recognize achievements that demonstrate measurable progress — whether through market expansion, operational excellence, brand development, customer engagement, sustainability initiatives, digital transformation, or community contribution.

The program welcomes submissions from early-stage ventures, founder-led companies, emerging growth businesses, and small enterprises across all sectors. Achievements of every scale are eligible for recognition — from strategic improvements that strengthen performance to breakthrough initiatives that redefine markets.

Startups and small businesses from every country are encouraged to submit their achievements.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by qualified industry professionals and business leaders serving on the judging panel, ensuring a transparent, objective, and peer-driven evaluation process.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations are evaluated through independent peer review conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders worldwide.

