Globee® Awards Issues Call for Entries: Recognizing Excellence in Products and Services Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based and data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, announce the Call for Entries for the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence. This prestigious global recognition program honors outstanding achievements in products, services, solutions, and initiatives across all industries and sectors.

Open to companies and organizations of every size and region, the Globee® Awards for Excellence celebrates innovation, performance, and excellence that drives progress in business and the workplace.

Whether the achievement is local, regional, or global in impact—organizations and individuals are encouraged to submit nominations and be recognized on a respected global platform.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Pioneers, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

