Globel Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Share Projected to Reach Around USD 1,465.2 Million By 2032, with 7.9% Robust CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

'According to research report, the global neurothrombectomy devices market size/share was valued at USD 701.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 1,465.2 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.'

What is Neurothrombectomy Devices? How Big is Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Share?

Overview

A neurothrombectomy device is defined by the Food and Drug Administration as a device determined to recover or demolish blood clots is cerebral neurovasculature by mechanical, laser, ultrasound technologies or an amalgamation of technologies. The rapidly rising demand for neurothrombectomy devices market can be attributed to speedier attainment of recanalization versus IV rtPA, enhanced efficacy in curing extensive vessel blockages, and considerable efficacy with a lesser probability of hemorrhagic events.

Growing acquisition of detrimental lifestyles and increasing consciousness of disorder amidst the population is propelling the market growth. As per WHO, stroke is the second most natural genesis of death caused by ischemic heart disease. Stroke is normally categorized into three categories, namely hemorrhagic stroke, ischemic stroke, and subarachnoid hemorrhage. Ischemic stroke takes place when a blood vessel is choked, restricting the amount of blood reaching the brain.

An unhealthy lifestyle leading to obesity, physical indolence, escalated tension in work or life, and overindulgent intake of alcohol and tobacco are the crucial factors driving the market demand.

The neurothrombectomy devices market segmentation is primarily based on product, end-use, and region.

Europe dominated the market in 2022.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends

The growth of the market, propelled by the growing cases of stroke globally, pushes the demand for constructive curing alternatives. Neurothrombectomy methodologies have arisen as extremely triumphant in separating blood clots and enhancing patient results, rendering them a chosen alternative for stroke management. The neurothrombectomy devices market size is expanding due to the progression in medical technology, have notably improvised the success and welfare. Inventions such as stent retrievers and enhanced imaging approaches have enhanced the procedure's accuracy and success estimates. The ceaseless advancement of contemporary devices and methods additionally pushes the market growth.

The aging population is also a crucial demographic driver for the market. As the geriatric population escalates, the cases of strokes increase. The geriatric population is more vulnerable to stroke-associated conditions, generating an escalated demand for neurothrombectomy procedures and devices. Further, the neurothrombectomy devices market sales are soaring as the market is impacted by elements such as growing consciousness and education about stroke, commendatory compensation schemes that reinforce neurothrombectomy procedures, geographical augmentation of health care framework, and deliberated alliance amongst key players in the market.

Prominent Players in the Market

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Acandis GmbH

Phenox GmbH

Penumbra Inc

Vesalio

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Outlook

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 741.8 Million Market value in 2032 USD 1,465.2 Million Growth rate 7.9% from 2023-2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032

Significant Segmental Breakdown

The clot retrievers segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on products, the clot retrievers segment accounted for the largest market share. The neurothrombectomy devices market demand is on the rise as their efficacy in separating blood clots from cerebral arteries. This segment's supremacy can be credited to the growing pervasiveness of ischemic heart diseases and the initiation of modern products. Further, the segment benefits from increasing cases of blood-associated hereditary clutter, additionally assisting the development within the neurothrombectomy devices industry.

The hospital segment dominated the market

Based on end use, the hospital segment dominated the market. The neurothrombectomy devices market trends include patient's inclination for hospitals over another healthcare potential. Hospitals are advocated because they own progressive medical framework and engage proficient surgeons, offering holistic care. Hospitals frequently have association with insurance companies, easing an uncomplicated approach to medical insurance for patients.

Regional Analysis

Europe

This region held the largest neurothrombectomy devices market share due to the progressive healthcare framework, escalated cases of stroke, technological inventions, commendatory compensation coverage, and the prevalence of important market players. The region's full-grown medical potential and progressive technologies sanction the systematic conveyance of neurothrombectomy procedures. The pervasiveness of stroke cases and the region's concentration on technological progressions encourage the demand for impactful stroke treatments and propel market growth.

North America

This region holds notable revenue shares of the market due to the progression in stroke treatment, propelled by technological inventions and escalating demand for marginally invasive procedures.

Current Improvements

In April 2022 , Medtronic has launched PRAAN, a registry to collect real-world data on the use of revascularization devices in acute ischemic stroke patients. It is an industry-first initiative in India to assess clinical outcomes associated with Medtronic's market-released devices for stroke treatment.

, Medtronic has launched PRAAN, a registry to collect real-world data on the use of revascularization devices in acute ischemic stroke patients. It is an industry-first initiative in to assess clinical outcomes associated with Medtronic's market-released devices for stroke treatment. In September 2021 , Boston Scientific Corporation has acquired Devoro Medical, Inc. Devoro Medical is known for its innovative WOLF Thrombectomy Platform. It utilizes WOLF technology to capture and eliminate blood clots using finger-like prongs within the blood vessels. With this acquisition, Boston Scientific aims to expand its portfolio of neurovascular devices and strengthen its position in the neurothrombectomy market.

What can the Report Help you Find?

What are the key segments of the neurothrombectomy devices market?

How much is the market worth of neurothrombectomy devices?

At what CAGR the neurothrombectomy devices market growth is predicted during the forecast period?

Which region is leading the market?

What are the key driving factors in the market?

