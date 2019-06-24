GlobeNet Completes Marine Survey for Malbec, its New Subsea Cable to Argentina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobeNet, the leading and fastest-growing wholesale provider of telecoms infrastructure in the Americas, announces today that it has completed the marine survey for its new subsea cable to Argentina, Malbec. The new cable system will link the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to Buenos Aires, Argentina – with a branching unit to reach Porto Alegre, Brazil, in the future.

"Laying a subsea cable is a process that requires due diligence, meticulous planning and detail-oriented execution," says Eduardo Falzoni, CEO of GlobeNet. "The completion of the marine survey in due time is a major milestone and allows us to confirm the ready for service date for the first half of 2020."

The Malbec project is being deployed in collaboration with Facebook. The 2,500km subsea cable system brings Argentina fully into the GlobeNet network, providing seamless connectivity between the Southern Cone of South America and the United States. It takes advantage of the latest enhancements in fiber optic technology, such as SDM (Spatial Division Multiplexing), to deliver double the current international capacity to Argentina. As a result, the new infrastructure will allow much greater high-speed access to social media content, streaming and cloud services throughout the region.

The Malbec project was recently recognized as the "Best Subsea Cable Consortium" at the Carrier Community Global 2019 Awards event.

To learn more about GlobeNet, visit www.globenet.com.

About GlobeNet

GlobeNet is a wholesale telecommunications provider that connects the Americas with an integrated and comprehensive portfolio of network, IP, data center and security services. All their low latency data and IT solutions are supported by an award-winning, ultra-resilient 23,500-kilometer subsea system and data center infrastructure. With a new 2,500-kilometer cable to Argentina already under deployment, GlobeNet's technical expertise and leading customer service help ensure its partners are always ready for the challenges ahead.

GlobeNet is a portfolio company of BTG Pactual's Infrastructure Fund II and has obtained the Excellence in Regional Data Centre Award – Americas at the Datacloud Awards 2019. The company is also the Best Data and Capacity Provider of the Year & Best Subsea Cable Consortium (Malbec) at the Carrier Community Awards 2019; the Best Data Center Operator at the NGON & Optical Awards 2019; the Best Connectivity Provider at the Datacloud Awards 2018; and the Company of the Year 2017, 2018 & 2019 by Frost and Sullivan.

Media Contact:

Raul Fraile

+1 561 314 0531

marketing@globenet.net

SOURCE GlobeNet

Related Links

https://www.globenet.com

