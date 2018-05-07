GlobeNet to Expand Subsea Network to Argentina

"Our submarine cable, designed to satisfy low latency and high capacity demands, will be the first new route to provide direct connectivity from Argentina to Brazil and the United States since 2001," says Eduardo Falzoni, CEO of GlobeNet. "As a result, individuals and enterprises in the Southern Cone will be able to enjoy unparalleled capabilities when streaming content, accessing cloud services and interconnecting with data centers all over the world."

GlobeNet has been making extensions and continuous upgrades to its network infrastructure since the inception of its flagship 23,500 km submarine cable system; the company recently announced a new level IV data center in Barranquilla, Colombia as well as a new central interconnection point (IPX) for the Brazilian Network Information Center (NIC.br) at GlobeNet's Internet Exchange Point in Fortaleza, Brazil that hosts the most important national internet's infrastructure in the North and Northeastern Region of Brazil.

The new subsea cable system will use the latest technology and feature a state-of-the-art design for the best architectural configuration. It will connect GlobeNet's cable landing station in Rio de Janeiro to Sao Paulo via a landing point in nearby Praia Grande, and to Buenos Aires via a landing point in Las Toninas, a coastal town southeast of the Argentinian capital. The new cable system will be ready for service in the first half of 2020.

About GlobeNet

GlobeNet is a wholesale telecommunications provider that connects the Americas with an integrated and comprehensive portfolio of network, IP, IaaS and security services. All our low latency data and IT solutions are supported by our award-winning, ultra-resilient 23,500-kilometer subsea system and data center infrastructure. Our team's extensive qualifications and operational know-how create a white-glove customer service ecosystem that has the flexibility to adapt quickly to our clients' changing mission-critical requirements. GlobeNet helps ensure your business is always ready for the challenges ahead.

GlobeNet is a portfolio company of BTG Pactual's Infrastructure Fund II, and was recognized as the Best Regional Wholesale Operator at the 2017 World Communication Awards.

