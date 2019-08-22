Globlue Technologies and NICB Partner to Give Insurers Advanced Fraud Fighting Tools

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globlue Technologies, a global provider of advanced analytics to combat the ongoing challenges of insurance fraud, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's premier not-for-profit organization dedicated exclusively to fighting insurance fraud and crime, today announced the two organizations have entered into strategic partnership.

As a trusted authority in the detection and investigation of insurance fraud, NICB gathers, analyzes and disseminates information to support its member companies. This relationship provides an innovative way for mutual members of NICB and customers of Globlue to access NICB information.

"We see this partnership as yet another positive step in helping our dual members have additional tools to combat the ongoing challenges associated with insurance fraud," said Joe Wehrle, NICB President and CEO. "Mutual members will gain another advantage in the early detection and prevention of fraud."

Globlue Technologies, ARKHOS Data Fusion, combines critical data from a wide array of vetted sources to deliver a 360-degree view of any party of interest. This unique intelligence platform seamlessly integrates customer's existing internal data with external third-party intelligence for visibility into investigations.

"Through this partnership mutual customers will leverage ARKHOS Data Fusion enhanced identity resolution, which provides advanced intelligence analytical capabilities to bring carrier's investigative data, third-party data and NICB data together in a single dashboard, allowing analysts to perform advanced analysis in real time, accelerating the data-to-decision process, as it relates to fraud detection," said Adrian Silva, President and CEO at Globlue Technologies.

About Globlue:

Globlue Technologies is a global provider of advanced analytics for use in Law Enforcement, Commercial Fraud Investigations, Counter Financial Crimes, Anti-Money Laundering, Intelligence & Counter-Intelligence Operations, Security & Cyber Intelligence.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public awareness. The NICB is supported by more than 1,300 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $496 billion in insurance premiums in 2018, or more than 81 percent of the nation's property/casualty insurance. That includes more than 92 percent ($254 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

Get the latest on our social pages:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Snapchat

Blog



SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Related Links

http://www.nicb.org

