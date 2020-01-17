Globo Comunicação e Participações S.A. Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offer

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globo Comunicação e Participações S.A. ("Globo") announced today that the previously announced any and all cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer"), expired at 8:30 a.m. New York City time on January 16, 2020.

The Tender Offer was made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, each dated as of January 8, 2020 (together, and each as amended and supplemented from time to time, the "Offer Documents"), which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

At the expiration time, valid tenders had been received in the amounts set forth in the table below. No notes were tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer Documents.

Title of Security

CUSIP /

ISIN Nos.

Outstanding Principal

Amount Prior to

Tender Offer

Principal

Amount

Tendered as of

the Expiration

Time

Issuer

Consideration 4.875% Senior Notes due

2022

37957T AH4

US37957TAH41



} $300,000,000

$167,100,000

Globo

Comunicação e

Participações

S.A.

$1,053.75(1)

P47773 AL3

USP47773AL38









(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes and excluding accrued and unpaid interest from the applicable last interest payment date, which will be paid in addition to the Consideration, up to the Any and All Settlement Date, which is expected to be on January 23, 2020.

Globo expects to accept for payment all notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer and expects to make payment for the notes plus accrued and unpaid interest in same-day funds on January 23, 2020.

Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Santander Investment Securities Inc. acted as the Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities with respect to the notes.

About Globo

Globo is the largest media group in Brazil and controls the leading broadcast television network and the leading pay-TV programmer in Brazil, as well as a diversified group of music content companies. Globo has a strong presence in the digital content and multi-platform content distribution business. Globo is indirectly owned by, and is under the leadership of, the Marinho family, whose interests in Brazilian broadcast television date back to 1965 when TV Globo began broadcasting from Rio de Janeiro under the leadership of Mr. Roberto Marinho.

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations as to the completion of the transactions contemplated by the Tender Offer. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. More information about Globo and other risks related to Globo are detailed in Globo's most recent information available on its investor relations website (see below). Globo does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Globo maintains an investor relations Internet site at http://globoir.globo.com . Globo uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information to holders of the Notes. Financial information regarding Globo is posted quarterly through the "restricted area" section at http://globoir.globo.com . Globo's website and the information posted on it or connected to it shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this communication.

Additional factors that may affect future results and conditions are described in Globo's financial reports, which are available at Globo's investor relations website at http://globoir.globo.com.

Investor Contact:

José Brandileone

Email: ir@gglobo.com.br

Tel: (21) 2155-4000

