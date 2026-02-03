GLOBO Language Solutions Elevates Leadership with Executive Promotions

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBO Language Solutions , the leading B2B provider of interpreting and translation services, is proud to announce significant promotions of two long-tenured senior leaders, reflecting the company's continued operational growth.

Matthew Ficca, CPA , formerly Sr. Vice President of Finance and Administration, has been elevated to Chief Financial Officer, and Elizabeth Robeck , formerly Sr. Vice President of Operations, has been appointed to Chief Operating Officer. Both executives have more than four years of service marked by innovation, performance excellence, and a deep commitment to GLOBO's mission: expanding clear, compassionate communication for patients with limited English proficiency ( LEP ) to advance human-centered, equitable care.

"We are pleased to congratulate Matt and Elizabeth on these well-deserved promotions," said Dipak Patel, CEO of GLOBO. "Together, they've put the structure, processes, and leadership bench in place that allow GLOBO to scale with confidence."

"Matt's impact has extended well beyond leading Finance, HR, Legal, and M&A teams. Most recently, he has served as a critical partner to GLOBO's board of directors, led transaction work, helped secure additional financing, and built strong leadership depth within his team," Patel continued.

"Elizabeth has been a driving force behind building scalable operations at GLOBO, from disciplined requirements and rigorous testing to our move to agile and expanded ownership of infrastructure and compliance—while growing leaders across her teams to create real operating leverage."

Ficca, who joined GLOBO in 2022, has held rising leadership roles at the private equity-backed, technology-enabled language services provider, which primarily serves the healthcare, government, and education sectors. He has played a key role in driving significant growth through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other organic means while enhancing operational efficiency across the organization. Ficca's previous career experience includes nine years at Cigna, where he held leadership positions in sales operations, underwriting, risk management, and finance.

"I'm incredibly energized by what's ahead for GLOBO over the next few years," said Ficca. "We have strong momentum, a clear strategy, and an exceptional leadership team. I'm excited to be part of accelerating growth as GLOBO continues to differentiate itself through quality and innovation—delivering value to customers and all of our stakeholders."

Since joining GLOBO in 2021, Robeck has led cross-functional operational departments to deliver world-class language support to health systems, hospitals, and the clinicians and staff they serve. She has defined an operational strategy that reduced overhead in GLOBO's cost per minute while maintaining service quality, developed employee career paths, and implemented call center automation, improving the company's profit margin by 9%. Robeck's previous career experience includes more than two decades of directing technology-driven organizational transformation, leading the Contact Center Services organization, and supervising the End-User Computing product development teams at UnitedHealth Group.

"Making language access feel effortless for healthcare professionals and their patients is the bedrock of a legendary customer experience," said Robeck. "My goal has been to empower our employees with the tools, training, and growth paths they need to deliver world-class support—and then remove barriers through smarter processes and automation—so our customers can ensure consistent, reliable, and quality communication at every touchpoint of a patient's health journey."

Journalists: Download headshots here of Matthew Ficca and Elizabeth Robeck.

About GLOBO

GLOBO Language Solutions ( "GLOBO") , in Philadelphia, Pa., delivers on-demand interpreting and translation services through its technology platforms GLOBO HQ and GLOBO Connect , featuring AI-powered language access innovations GLOBO KAI ™ and GLOBO Live Quality . The company manages an independent global network of 10,000+ linguists who speak more than 430 languages and dialects. GLOBO supports diverse industries, including healthcare, government, education, and federal and state courts, with 24/7 audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting and translation—all informed by actionable insights. GLOBO ranks No. 17 globally and No. 10 in the U.S. on Slator's 2025 Language Service Provider Index, and No. 35 globally on Nimdzi's 2025 global list of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers and No. 5 on the 2024 Top 10 U.S. Healthcare Interpreting Providers. In 2025, GLOBO was named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year − Artificial Intelligence (AI) category and was recognized on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The company ranked consecutively on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list in 2024 and 2025 , and was named a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation's Innovator Awards.

Media Contact:

Angela Jenkins

Angela Jenkins & Associates, LLC for GLOBO

303.877.0115 (MT)

[email protected]

SOURCE GLOBO Language Solutions, LLC