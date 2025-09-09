Globtec Commits to the Future: CEO Confirms Strategic Reorientation to Functional AI and Blockchain Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globtec Investment LLC, a leading investment company specializing in transformative technologies, is confirming its forward-looking strategy that began in early 2023 with the exit from renewable energy and a full entry into the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This decision has proven to be a pioneering move and forms the core of a balanced investment concept across various economic sectors.

Image by ATEZ

"Our strategic decision in early 2023 to withdraw from the renewable energy sector and focus entirely on Artificial Intelligence was correct and visionary," said Murat Karabay, CEO of Globtec. "While almost everyone is talking about AI today, we are investing in functional AI systems that have the potential to be combined with blockchain technology to maximize transparency, security, and efficiency."

In this context, Globtec is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with ATEZ Software Technologies. The company specializes in high-end software solutions focused on cross-border movement of goods, customs and trade compliance, and customs/transit declarations. Their aim to make end-to-end data flow and procedure handling as autonomous as possible, leveraging next-gen technologies including Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Business Intelligence.

The ATEZ AI was trained using real field data by the affiliated companies, which boasts over 35 years of experience in customs, logistics, and international trade. The products developed were tested in real-world applications. After achieving successful results, and being used successfully with clients such as Amazon, Schenker, and IRU (International Road Union based in Geneva) with offices in Turkey, the UK, the US, and Germany, the company has a global presence.

Globtec plans to massively expand ATEZ's US subsidiary, with the ultimate goal of relocating the company's headquarters to the United States. ATEZ has been evaluated with a company value of € 220 million, and it has the potential to achieve disproportionate growth within the next three years. The overarching goal is to achieve a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) within the next few years, which should maximize value appreciation for investors. "We will not only support this path with a significant investment but have also created the opportunity for additional institutional investors to participate via a structured security on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX)," said Karabay.

ATEZ's technology is a prime example of Globtec's investment philosophy. We do not invest in hype, but in substance and scalability. The combination of AI systems with the robust infrastructure of blockchain technology, from our perspective, is the key to sustainable and exponential value appreciation.

Through this partnership and the provision of structured security on the SIX, Globtec underscores its conviction that ATEZ has the ability not only to become an industry leader but also to revolutionize the application of technology in various sectors.

About Globtec Group

Globtec Investment LLC, founded in 2005, specializes in identifying and structuring investment opportunities. Following a strategic realignment, the group's focus is on disruptive companies in Functional Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain technology. With an experienced management team, Globtec develops tailored, future-oriented projects. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a presence in Europe, our offices in New York, London, Geneva, and Budapest act as bridges to global capital flows.

