Globtec Investment LLC Solidifies Global Presence with Establishment of Globtec Investment LTD in London

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globtec Investment LLC, a leading global investment firm specializing in disruptive AI software companies and innovative projects within the defense industry, today announced the establishment of its newest subsidiary, Globtec Investment LTD, in London. This strategic move underscores Globtec's commitment to the European market, where the company already has a subsidiary in Budapest, Hungary.

The choice of London as the location for the new UK subsidiary is a deliberate decision reflecting the city's unique role as one of the world's leading financial centers and a vibrant hub for technological innovation. The strong economic ties and shared commitment to technological advancement between the United Kingdom and the United States create an ideal environment for Globtec's specific investment focus. Globtec Investment LTD will significantly strengthen and expand existing business relationships in the region.

"The establishment of Globtec Investment LTD in London is a logical and crucial step in our global expansion strategy," said Murat Karabay, Founder and CEO of Globtec Investment LLC. "The United Kingdom not only offers access to a dynamic investor base but also to a deep talent pool and an environment that fosters innovation. We firmly believe that the future belongs to those who are willing to act, create, and combine traditional approaches with a technological pioneering spirit. We are here to identify and empower the next generation of technological market leaders, and the London location will play a central role in this."

Globtec Investment LTD will be led by Kilian Geiss, appointed as Managing Director and Head of UK Operations. Mr. Geiss, who has led Globtec's German projects for over four years, will drive the strategic build-out of the London office. He will be supported by Tara Karabay, Investment Analyst, whose dynamic expertise will be crucial for sourcing and executing deals in the region.

Globtec Investment LLC is a global investment firm focused on the strategic structuring and financing of high-growth companies in the disruptive AI software and defense sectors. Utilizing an "engineering approach" to investment, Globtec combines deep technical expertise with sophisticated financial strategy to empower visionary founders. Our mission is to achieve disruptive progress and create long-term value through agility, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of the technologically possible.

