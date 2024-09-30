Gloo acquires AI innovator withSoul

Pittsburgh-based AI startup joins forces with Gloo to put AI to work for faith-based content creators, publishers, and media organizations

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo, the leading technology platform dedicated to connecting the faith ecosystem and releasing its collective might, announced the acquisition of withSoul, an innovative AI company founded by Jake Klinvex and Alex Cook. withSoul has partnered with prominent Christian publishers to revolutionize content distribution and engagement through AI-powered data ingestion, enrichment, and personalization. The strategic acquisition aligns with the Gloo mission to use advanced technology to connect publishers, content creators, and media organizations to the "big C" Church in more effective ways.

Both withSoul founders came from fintech leadership roles in the crypto and digital asset sectors at Mastercard and BNY Mellon, respectively. Seeing the alignment between their AI-driven mission and the Gloo vision to advance human flourishing and organizational thriving through redemptive technology, they quickly realized the potential for greater impact.

"We were truly blown away by the talent, vision, and experience within the Gloo team," said Jake Klinvex, co-founder of withSoul. "Our AI technology was already making strides in transforming how Christian publishers engage their audiences, but after seeing the Gloo expertise and passion for using AI to serve the Church, it became clear that joining forces would allow us to make an even greater impact. We're excited to take faith-based content discovery and engagement to a whole new level for publishers and consumers alike."

Alex Cook, co-founder of withSoul, added, "We've always believed that AI has the power to serve Christian publishers and content creators as they help people grow in exciting new ways. Joining Gloo allows us to scale even further, creating richer and more personalized growth experiences that support the power of the relationship in ways that other generative AI tools don't."

Earlier this month, Gloo announced a new suite of AI tools, starting with AI Data Engine for faith-based publishers and churches , along with two new AI platforms currently in beta — Aspen AI and the . The tools are designed as values-aligned resources for Christians and church leaders, offering tailored AI solutions to support ministry work and organizational needs.

Steele Billings, managing partner for Gloo Ventures and Gloo AI, echoed the enthusiasm for the acquisition: "Bringing withSoul's AI expertise into the Gloo family of brands is a game changer for the faith ecosystem. Their work in data enrichment and discoverability perfectly complements our vision to create technology that helps individuals flourish and organizations thrive. Together, we are positioned to lead the way in trusted AI-powered solutions for publishers and ministries."

Gloo's AI Data Engine for publishers is live now, and new tools are expected to be released from Gloo AI in late 2024 and early 2025. For more information, visit ai.gloo.us.

About Gloo

Gloo is the trusted platform that releases the collective might of the faith ecosystem. As a leading technology innovator, Gloo is a tech platform that connects ministry leaders to resources, people, data, insights and funding so their people and communities flourish and their organizations thrive. Gloo is based in Boulder, Colorado.

