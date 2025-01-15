Gloo and Faith Assistant Partner to Build Custom AI for Churches and Ministries

Gloo expands AI offerings to churches and ministries with custom models and community engagement capabilities

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo, the technology platform for the faith ecosystem, announced the acquisition of Faith Assistant (previously Bible Chat). The artificial intelligence-based chatbot helps ministries engage their people through conversational AI, trained on the ministry's own content. The company serves a variety of organizations — from churches and parachurches to publishers, seminaries and home school organizations.

"We've admired Faith Assistant's vision and innovation since their impressive work during the first Gloo AI Hackathon," said Steele Billings, chief AI officer at Gloo. "Faith Assistant puts ministries in control of their content — they decide what the model is trained on and where it's deployed. This aligns perfectly with our mission to provide trusted AI tools for redemptive purposes, and we're excited to be a part of scaling it to the next level."

"The faith ecosystem is diverse — it includes pastors, professors, administrators, missionaries and organizations looking to serve others. We're seeing our AI help these ministries engage people on a deeper level, 24/7," said Chase Cappo, co-founder of Faith Assistant. "Now, with Gloo, we can help more ministries implement unique AI strategies to accomplish their missions."

Faith Assistant creates custom AI models and chatbots, or AI assistants, for organizations like Luis Palau Association, Concordia Church, The Christian Post and Texas-based radio station, KCBI. The customized model answers questions, recommends resources and even connects users with staff or volunteers who are ready to respond.

"Our journey has always been about using technology to support the Church's mission," said Andrew Rogers, co-founder of Faith Assistant. "Partnering with Gloo means we can expand that vision while staying true to our core values. Their commitment to empowering ministry leaders aligns perfectly with our goals."

"The platform lets us provide 24/7 answers, encouragement and support, which means we can serve our audience whenever they need us," said Emily Haring Thevarajoo, Digital Content Director at KCBI Radio, about Faith Assistant. "It's also helped us think differently about how we engage listeners and even how we approach donors. With its analytics, we're able to better understand everything from the kinds of questions being asked to the challenges our community is walking through."

Cappo and Rogers will continue to contribute to the growth of Faith Assistant while integrating it into Gloo, with Cappo assuming the role of director of the Gloo AI Enterprise Division.

As part of the expansion, Faith Assistant will launch a free version for churches built on the Gloo Kingdom-Aligned Large Language Model (KALLM). The free subscription will allow church leaders to create their own AI assistant, trained on their sermons and content. Church leaders can access advanced Faith Assistant features as part of the Gloo+ membership. Enterprise options are available for larger ministries and publishers looking for fully custom AI models that transform content into interactive, two-way conversations. This tiered approach will make the AI assistant available and affordable for ministries of all sizes.

Churches and ministries can learn more at faithassistant.com .

Gloo is the technology platform connecting the Christian faith ecosystem. Gloo connects ministry leaders to resources, people, insights and funding so their people and communities flourish and their organizations thrive. Gloo enables trusted exchange between organizations and people, so they can collaborate with greater confidence. Gloo serves over 90,000 churches and over 1,000 resource partners. Gloo is based in Boulder, Colorado.

