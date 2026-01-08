Gloo Completes Acquisition of Westfall Group, Inc., Strengthening Donor Engagement and Management for Faith and Mission-Driven Nonprofits

Gloo's growing platform now provides full lifecycle, digital and data-driven donor development solutions

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo (Nasdaq: GLOO), a leading technology platform serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem, announced it has completed the acquisition of Westfall Group, Inc., a leader in major donor engagement. The transaction, which was previously announced , brings Westfall Gold, Inc., Brain Trust Creative, and Parable Talent onto the Gloo platform. When combined with the premier marketing and fundraising capabilities from Masterworks, an existing Gloo capital partner, faith-based and mission-driven organizations now have access to an exceptional portfolio of fundraising and donor management solutions to help create highly targeted end-to-end donor development solutions.

"Donor management is central to the faith and flourishing ecosystem, where most organizations fund activity through donations," said Scott Beck, CEO at Gloo. In the wake of the traditional year-end donation season, he added, "Now more than ever, nonprofits need an integrated approach to fundraising where technology, services, and expertise are all centralized to help meet the needs of donors and the organizations they support. We can now deliver this as Westfall Group joins Gloo, helping clients unleash the extraordinary generosity that fuels their missions."

Westfall Group is made up of three distinct brands including Westfall Gold, Brain Trust Creative and Parable Talent. Westfall Gold uses data-driven insights to create world class donor experiences for high-capacity, high-impact donors. Serving faith-based, health and medical, education, church and corporate clients, Westfall Gold delivers everything from attendance strategies to venue logistics to talent booking, production and messaging.

Brain Trust Creative, an experience design agency that works in the commercial and not-for-profit space, has a proven track record in production, live experiences and environmental design that helps brands transform how they engage with their audiences, teams, partners and customers. Parable Talent connects world-class talent with world-changing organizations.

"Joining Gloo allows us to tap into their ecosystem of technology, services, and capital partners, enabling us to expand our reach and serve more nonprofits and ministries with the capabilities they need to grow," said Bob Westfall, founder and CEO of Westfall Group. "Together, we can extend our collective impact and deliver more value to the organizations we support."

Westfall's services have natural synergies with Gloo 360 and Gloo Media Network, as well as other Gloo capital partners such as Masterworks, a premier marketing and fundraising company that helps organizations grow their impact, accelerate their mission, and deepen supporter relationships.

"The Westfall Gold team has been invaluable to Come and See as we build a community of generous patrons to support our vision to reach a billion people with the story of Jesus," said James Barnett, CEO at Come and See, and a Westfall Gold customer. "Having access to Gloo's network and technology presents a great opportunity for us as we continue our partnership with Westfall Gold."

Westfall Group will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gloo. Founder of Westfall Group, Bob Westfall, will remain as Westfall Group's CEO.

About Gloo

Gloo is a leading technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, providing values-aligned AI, resources, insights, and funding so people and communities flourish and organizations thrive. Gloo serves over 140,000 faith, ministry, and nonprofit leaders and is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.gloo.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about our pending acquisition of the Westfall Group and expected impact of the acquisition on our business. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are described in greater detail in our Prospectus dated November 18, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 19, 2025 and in the other documents we file with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on December 23, 2025. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Gloo