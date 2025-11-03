Gloo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo Holdings, Inc., a technology platform serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem, today announced the launch of its roadshow for the initial public offering of 9,100,000 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, Gloo expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,365,000 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $10.00 and $12.00 per share. Gloo intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "GLOO."

Roth Capital Partners will act as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering. The Benchmark Company, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Lake Street Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets and Texas Capital Securities will act as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gloo

Gloo is a leading technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, providing values-based AI, resources, insights and funding so people and communities flourish and organizations thrive. Gloo serves over 140,000 faith, ministry and nonprofit leaders and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

