Gloo Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo Holdings, Inc., a technology platform serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem, today announced that in connection with the previously announced initial public offering of 9,100,000 shares of its Class A common stock, which closed on November 20, 2025, the underwriters have exercised in part their option to purchase an additional 684,688 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price of $8.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Benchmark Company, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Lake Street Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets, and Texas Capital Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on November 18, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting: Roth Capital Partners, Attn: 888 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gloo

Gloo is a leading technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, providing values-based AI, resources, insights and funding so people and communities flourish and organizations thrive. Gloo serves over 140,000 faith, ministry and nonprofit leaders and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

