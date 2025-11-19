Gloo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo Holdings, Inc., a technology platform serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,100,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share. Gloo has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,365,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "GLOO" and the offering is expected to close on November 20, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering. The Benchmark Company, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Lake Street Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets, and Texas Capital Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Attn: 888 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on November 18, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gloo

Gloo is a leading technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, providing values-aligned AI, resources, insights and funding so people and communities flourish and organizations thrive. Gloo serves over 140,000 faith, ministry and nonprofit leaders and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

SOURCE Gloo