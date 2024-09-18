Gloo Debuts New Suite of AI Tools to Support Content Publishers, Leaders, and Faith Communities

Data Engine paves the way for Christian publishers and content creators to extend their reach and engagement using AI

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo, the leading technology platform dedicated to connecting the faith ecosystem and releasing its collective might, unveiled three groundbreaking AI solutions during its 2024 AI & the Church Hackathon in Boulder, Colorado, this past weekend. The early releases — Data Engine, Aspen and the Christian-aligned Large Language Model (CALLM) — are intended to serve the faith community, developers, and church-serving organizations with trusted AI-powered tools and language models.

Gloo Debuts New Suite of AI Tools

"Parents, church members, ministry leaders, and Christian-based publishers all need AI tools they can trust," said Steele Billings, managing partner for Gloo Ventures and Gloo AI. "This suite of tools, starting with Data Engine, Aspen and CALLM, gives them access to artificial intelligence in a way that not only helps them, but aligns with their core values."

Data Engine is an AI-powered system that enriches and protects content from trusted Christian publishers and content creators. Data Engine makes content easier to find, consume, and discover on content creators' own properties, like their websites, apps, and other digital properties. It also enables publishers to make their content available through expanded distribution channels, including the Gloo platform, which currently serves over 75,000 registered church users, while maintaining control of their content through the Data Engine Digital Rights Management (DRM).

The Data Engine DRM system introduces a transformative protocol for AI-powered content usage and distribution, grounded in ethical principles:

Consent – Ensures content is only used with explicit permission from creators, aligning with our commitment to honoring intellectual property rights.

Control – Empowers content owners with robust tools to manage how, when, and where their content is distributed, ensuring it aligns with their values.

Credit – Guarantees proper attribution and recognition for original content creators, ensuring their contributions are acknowledged and respected.

Compensation – Enables content owners to generate new revenue streams through equitable and innovative compensation models.

Clarity – Provides full transparency regarding the technology and AI models used, allowing content creators and consumers to understand exactly how their data and content are utilized.

"Content is at the core of our business, and is the primary tool we use to engage our audience," said Jake Walsh, publisher and SVP at Christianity Today. "But our entire industry is navigating dynamic challenges in the ways people find, consume, and engage with content because of AI. The Gloo Data Engine gives publishers like CT a way to leverage AI to extend our reach and impact without sacrificing journalistic integrity."

Gloo also announced the release of two additional tools in the Gloo AI suite: Aspen and CALLM. Aspen, a tool similar to ChatGPT or Perplexity AI, combines AI-based search, chat, and news commentaries personalized to individuals looking for faith-aligned answers to life's biggest questions and is expected to be available to the public by the end of the year.

Aspen draws from CALLM, a first-of-its-kind Christian-aligned large language model built on the platform's rapidly growing collection of faith-aligned content from the world's most trusted Christian publishers, church leaders, and content creators. CALLM is unique because of how it leverages these trusted content libraries while also ensuring the content owners maintain full control, leveraging the Digital Rights Management System.

"One of the greatest challenges with current AI tools is their inability to provide faith-aligned, clear responses to deep, meaningful questions," said Steele Billings. "For example, when asked 'Who is God?', big tech AI models often return vague, generalized, or incomplete answers — or they avoid the question altogether. With CALLM, our focus is on delivering concise, faith-centered answers grounded in the truths that Christians hold dear. CALLM doesn't shy away from these questions — it embraces them with clarity and confidence, offering responses that draw from a growing set of high quality, trusted sources and publishers."

The latest suite of releases from Gloo AI marks a significant leap in the intersection of AI, faith and technology and reflects the Gloo commitment to use technology to advance human flourishing and organizational thriving. For more information on ethical AI principles at Gloo, visit https://ai.gloo.us/trust .

Prominent publishers and media companies, including Christianity Today, RightNow Media, Ligonier Ministries, Outreach, Barna, and others are all partnering with Gloo to leverage Data Engine to help their content reach more people and have more impact. To learn more and schedule a conversation with Gloo, visit https://ai.gloo.us/dataengine .

Gloo is the trusted platform that releases the collective might of the faith ecosystem. As a leading technology innovator, Gloo is a tech platform that connects ministry leaders to resources, people, data and insights and funding so their people and communities flourish and their organizations thrive. Gloo is based in Boulder, Colorado.

